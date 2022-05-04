A juried art show of 71 student works commemorating Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, is on display through May 21 at 78th Street Studios, Suite 215 Gallery at 1305 W. 80th St. in Cleveland.
The exhibit, featuring works created by Northeast Ohio students in grades six to12, depicts the relevance of Holocaust resistance to society today.
Debby Chudakoff, daughter of Holocaust survivors, shared her family’s story at the opening ceremony May 1.
The contest and exhibit, sponsored by Kol Israel Foundation and Jewish Federation of Cleveland, commemorates the Holocaust, celebrates heroism and challenges students to reflect on what it means to resist, according to a news release. Contest categories include painting, drawing, rendering, sculpture, digital art and video.
The winning works were selected by six judges who are artists and/or art teachers. All six judges support Holocaust education, with several having a personal connection to the Holocaust.
78th Street Studios is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit kifcle.org or call 216-831-3754.
Here are the winers:
High school
First-place video: Shawna Polster, Solon High School, 9th grade
First-place art: Carmela DiLisi, At. Joseph Academy, 11th grade
Second-place art: Lindsay Lebowitz, Solon High, 11th grade
Third-place art: Rachel Garlock, St. Joseph Academy, 10th grade
Honorable mention: Mae Casebera, Miller School for the Visual and Performing Arts, 8th grade
Middle school
First place: Satya Lane, Lake Ridge Academy, 6th grade
2nd place: Iris Amore, Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts, 8th grade
3rd place: Sarah Korland, Ballard Brady Middle School, 8th grade
Honorable mention: Rommie Goren, Mandel Jewish Day School, 6th grade