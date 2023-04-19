Rabbis Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation place the final Torah scroll in the ark of the covenant following the procession of Holocaust-era Torah scrolls.
As the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Kol Israel Foundation’s Yom Hashoah commemoration shined a light on the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, featured speaker Irving Berkowitz drew parallels to the continued fight against antisemitism today.
As the commemoration of the Holocaust and heroism returned in person without restrictions this year, over 600 people tuned into the livestream and filled the sanctuary of Temple Emanu El in Orange April 17.
“Ladies and gentlemen, Jew hatred is real and it’s rising,” Berkowitz said. “You can stem a tide, but you can’t stop a tidal wave. Jew hatred today is washing over America and in Europe. And today is probably the best opportunity I have to draw inspiration from the leaders of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.”
He spoke of the conditions and what Jews faced in and outside the ghettos during the Holocaust. Living off rations, many died of disease or starvation in the first year while awaiting to be sent to Auschwitz or Treblinka, the two deadliest Nazi concentration camps.
“It was the leaders of the uprising that knew they had no chance to live, but they knew they had a choice,” he said. “And the choice was what we call ‘a choiceless choice.’ Not a choice to live or die, but a choice of how and when to die.
“They had no chance, but they made the choice. The choice to stand up and to push back against their oppressors. And that’s the inspiration we should derive from the leaders and the participants in the uprising.”
While World War II saw the Allies versus the Axis powers of Germany, Italy and Japan, Berkowitz described the Holocaust as a second war, Germany’s war against the Jews in which the Jews had no allies. He compared that to the threat of antisemitism today and the need for Jews to continue in the fight whether or not others stand with them.
“We have to fight antisemitism with the same courage and with the same determination that the ghetto fighters did,” Berkwoitz said.
Violinist Stephen Greenman provides music throughout the evening.
Robert Rosen, event co-chair, shares welcoming remarks.
Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El begins the evening in prayer.
Rabbis Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation place the final Torah scroll in the ark of the covenant following the procession of Holocaust-era Torah scrolls.
Robert Zelwin, president of Kol Israel Foundation, introduces the evening’s speaker.
Irving Berkowitz speaks about the Holocaust and the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Mark Frank, past president of Kol Israel Foundation, introduces the candle lighters.
Holocaust survivor Al Hersh, wearing his veteran side cap, looks on as a candle is lit for him.
Holocaust survivor Judy Hersh lights the second candle during the April 17 Yom Hashoah commemoration at Temple Emanu El in Orange.
Holocaust survivors and siblings Albert Luft and Margot Luft Baruch light the third candle.
Holocaust survivor Eli Maher, with his wife, Sheila, light the fourth candle.
Holocaust survivor Helen Marks lights the fifth candle.
Holocaust survivor Alice Mendlovic with her family as the sixth candle is lit in her honor.
A seventh candle is lit by Carla Newbury and Gail Silver in honor of liberators like their father Dr. Alan Silver.
An eighth candle is lit in honor of Cleveland Heights High School’s Holocaust program as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
The HaZamir Cleveland Choir leads the evening in prayerful song.
Lindsay Friedman, education director of Kol Israel Foundation, speaks about the arts contest.
Ruth Becker, a seventh grader at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, readsthe poem “A Conversation with the Past” with Aviva Haas.
Marilyn Zaas, event co-chair, shares closing remarks.
Elise Edwards, a ninth grader at James A. Garfield High School, reads the first-place poem “5 Days.”
The event, co-chaired by Robert Rosen and Marilyn Zaas, also honored survivors of the Holocaust as candles were lit by Albert Hersh, Judy Hersh, siblings Margot Luft Baruch and Alfred Luft, Eli Maher, Helen Marks and Alice Mendlovic. The Hershes are brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
A seventh candle for liberators was lit by Carla Newbury and Gail Silver in honor of their father, Dr. Alan Silver. And as Heights High School marks 50 years of Holocaust education, Mark Sack, Sol Factor, Abbie Nagler Sender and Adrienne Yelsky lit the eighth candle to honor educators.
There was a procession of Holocaust-era Torah scrolls from Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai, Temple Israel Ner Tamid and The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El began the evening with a prayer and the HaZamir Cleveland Choir led the evening in song.
Kol Israel Foundation president Robert Zelwin and past president Mark Frank shared remarks and introduced the evening events, while education director Lindsay Friedman introduced the art contest awards.
The first place poetry winners for high school and middle school read their poems to conclude the evening. Ruth Becker, seventh grader at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, read the poem “A Conversation with the Past” with Aviva Haas, and Elise Edwards, a ninth grader at James A. Garfield High School in Garrettsville, read the poem “5 Days.”