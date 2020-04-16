While Ohio Jewish organizations typically hold several events for Israel’s major national holidays – both somber and celebratory – this year, they are moving online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yom Hashoah is Holocaust Remembrance Day and this year is from sundown April 20 to sunset April 21. Yom Hazikaron is Israel’s Memorial Day and this year will begin April 27 through April 28. Yom Ha’atzmaut is Israel’s Independence Day – the celebratory and final holiday – and begins the evening of April 28 and goes through the evening of April 29.
Here’s what Northeast and Central Ohio organizations are doing for the holidays.
Fuchs Mizrachi School
Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood will have community commemorations for Israel’s holidays, which will be shared on the school’s website, fuchsmizrachi.org.
JewishColumbus
Yom Hashoah: The annual Yom Hashoah commemoration, put on by JewishColumbus’ Jewish Community Relations Council and Columbus Board of Rabbis, and hosted online by Congregation Tifereth Israel, will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. April 20.
The commemoration is free and open to the community, and will include a screening of “A Loss of Innocents: The Nazi Murders at Bullenhuser Damm,” a 30-minute film about the atrocities committed against a group of children. The film was produced locally by ScreenPlay, Inc., which is owned by Sam Nahem, co-chair of the JewishColumbus Holocaust Education Committee. It includes performances by Cantor Jack Chomsky of Tifereth Israel and Cantor Bat-Ami Moses of Temple Israel, both in Columbus.
It will be at zoom.us/j/949365957. The dial-in numbers are 929-205-6099 or 312-626-6799, and meeting ID is 949365957.
Yom Hazikaron: JewishColumbus will commemorate Yom Hazikaron via a streamed global ceremony at 12:50 p.m. April 27. The event is run through Masa Israel Journey. Register for the livestream at join.masaisrael.org/LastWords. The ceremony will be broadcast in English at facebook.com/masaisrael.
Yom Ha’atzmaut: JewishColumbus will celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut with the Jewish Federations of North America via a digital celebration from 2 to 3 p.m. April 29. More information is available at bit.ly/3c0CBIi.
Jewish Community Board of Akron
Yom Hashoah: The Jewish Community Board of Akron and the Shaw Jewish Community Center will hold a virtual Yom Hashoah commemoration by listening to the story of child survivor and Clevelander Judith Weiss Shamir. Weiss Shamir, born in Hungary in 1943, was forced to fight in the war, and was captured and placed in a concentration camp. A resistance group paired her with a non-Jewish woman who raised her. Weiss Shamir will share what happened at the end of the war when she was reunited with her parents. Recordings of her story are available at youtu.be/UBfeD9GURII and bit.ly/2xwdwpY.
Information about more upcoming JCBA Israel virtual events is still to come.
Jewish Federation of Cleveland
Yom Hashoah: The Cleveland Jewish community will commemorate Yom Hashoah virtually at 7 p.m. April 20 with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Kol Israel Foundation’s “75 Years Since Liberation: What Have We Learned?” The online event will include remarks by Rabbi Joshua L. Caruso of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, and share a local survivor’s story and Kol Israel’s 75th anniversary of liberation video. Registration is at bit.ly/3aaTZbN.
Additionally, young adults can attend a special session to reflect on the survivor’s story at 8 p.m., as part of the Federation’s annual Zikaron BaSalon program. The program has brought small groups of young professionals together with Holocaust survivors and second-generation survivors for intimate discussions to keep the memories of the Holocaust alive. Register for the online event at bit.ly/3eriWTF.
Yom Hazikaron: Israel’s Memorial Day will be commemorated at 7 p.m.
April 27 via an online ceremony to honor civilian victims of terror and those who died protecting Israel.
It will be observed in Hebrew and English, and offer opportunities to pay tribute with prayers and personal stories. Register at jewishcleveland.org.
The Federation’s Young Leadership Division will also hold its second annual “Ratzim Lezichram” Run/Walk/Bike in Memory of Fallen Israeli Soldiers April 28. YLD encourages participants to run, walk, bike or do some form of exercise during the day, while reflecting on Israel’s fallen soldiers. Upon registration, a biography of a fallen soldier will be shared. Then, that evening from 8 to 9 p.m., Cleveland shlicha will share via a Zoom webinar how the tradition started as a local Israeli experience and became an international event, as well as honor soldiers who died defending the country. Cleveland is the first community outside Israel to host the “running in their memory” event, according to the event page. Those interested can register at bit.ly/2JK3aFx.
Yom Ha’atzmaut: The Federation will hold a multi-day, virtual celebration of Israel’s 72nd birthday the week of April 26. Activities include: a virtual concert from Beit Shean, Cleveland’s Israeli sister city; an Israeli cooking demonstration; Israeli dancing with DanceIsraeli!; PJ Library story hour for young families; Blue & White Party for Jewish Clevelanders in their 20s and 30s; and Israeli-themed craft projects.
For more information and to register for the online events, visit jewishcleveland.org.