The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will bring together the Israeli and American Jewish communities and their traditions April 24 in commemoration of Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s memorial day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, at 7 p.m. April 24 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.
In doing so, attendees are being asked to wear a white shirt to the commemoration in hopes to bring this Israeli custom to Cleveland.
“It’s a sign of respect,” Yael Herooty, event co-chair with Michael Milgrom, told the Cleveland Jewish News, adding Israelis traditionally wear white for several holidays and services. “And for Yom Hazikaron, respect takes the form of commemoration.”
This year’s event will be similar to past commemorations as the community shliach, Itay Margalit, and the shin shinim, lead the evening in songs. There will also be prayers, videos and readings to honor the lives of Israel’s fallen soldiers and terror victims, as well as the laying of the wreaths.
New to this year’s ceremony will be the incorporation of a theme. With a focus on brotherhood, of “Ahva” in Hebrew, stories of siblings, the brotherhood of lone soldiers or the global brotherhood of Jewish people will be woven throughout the program, showing the unity of people.
“It’s important to remember that we’re all still united and strong together, especially during difficult times in Israel,” said Herooty, a resident of Beachwood.
After two years of a virtual ceremony (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), the commemoration returned in person last year with a hybrid style that will continue this year. She said the ceremony is always a very touching and moving one, so expect to possibly shed a tear.
“I think that being so far away from Israel and still being able to come together in an event like this is beautiful,” Herooty said. “And bringing together both American and Israeli Jewish Community is very touching.”