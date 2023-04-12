After an extensive nationwide search, the boards of trustees of The Shaw JCC of Akron and the Jewish Community Board of Akron voted to appoint Stephanie York as the JCC’s executive director, according to an April 12 news release.
York will succeed John Keverkamp and interim executive director Judi Shapiro as she assumes responsibilities in early May. As executive director, she will be a passionate advocate of the JCC and its mission as a key component of JewishAkron as she reports to the CEO of the JCBA and partners with the JCC board and staff to cultivate strong ties between the JCC and its members, donors and key stakeholders.
“As we went through the process of reviewing candidates, I found myself comparing each of them to Stephanie,” Debra Shifrin Newman, JCC president, said in the release. “She has extensive knowledge not only about the Jewish community but also the greater Akron community. Stephanie’s knowledge, experience, and insight will be wonderful assets to the position of Executive Director.”
York’s experience includes nearly 7 years as the vice president and in-house counsel for Hennes Communications, a firm that specializes in crisis management and communications. She also was director of communications and public relations for the city of Akron, working with then-Mayor Don Plusquellic. She has deep ties to Akron, having also worked as assistant director of law for the city of Akron, the release stated.
“Stephanie is well known and deeply respected for her leadership in both JewishAkron and the greater community,” Daniel Blain, CEO of JCBA, said in the release. “She is smart, passionate, focused, and driven by a set of core Jewish values. She will be an outstanding partner as Executive Director of the Shaw JCC, while working to establish and fulfill the strategic vision for the agency. We are fortunate to be able to select someone who grew up in JewishAkron and understands this community’s rich legacy and potential for the future.”
Janet Minc served as the search committee chair and said they were “looking for someone who would not only have the practical skills to manage the operations of our JCC, but who would also have the energy and vision to lead us into the future through a strong commitment to the Jewish community. Stephanie has a demonstrated ability to advise and guide effective teams, provide strategic communication to the community and stakeholders, and prevent and solve problems internally and externally.”
York holds a Bachelor of Science in communications from Ohio University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Akron. York was slated as the chair-elect for the JCBA board of trustees, is the current co-chair for the JewishAkron Branding Task Force, past chair of the Jewish Women’s Endowment Fund and Re-Imagine Jewish Akron 2013. In addition to her extensive volunteerism with JewishAkron, she is currently on the Stewart’s Caring Place Board and is a host of Forum 360, a PBS Western Reserve educational and entertaining TV and radio show that provides Northeast Ohio residents with stories having a global outlook with a local view.
“I am beyond humbled by the chance to work at the Shaw JCC, an institution that is committed to Jewish engagement, education and community health and well-being,” York said in the release. “I only wish that my father, Harold Post, was still alive to see this. Dad grew up at the Akron JCC on Balch Street and he dedicated his entire professional life to Jewish non-profit work. I know he’s kvelling at this very moment.”