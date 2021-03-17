Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a motion for preliminary injunction on March 17 against a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act prohibiting states from using funding to offset tax losses. The injunction request, filed in the U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio, seeks to bar the enforcement of this provision, at least in Ohio.
The provision in question states: “A state or territory shall not use the funds provided under this section or transferred pursuant to section 603(c)(4) to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue of such state or territory resulting from a change in law, regulation, or administrative interpretation during the covered period that reduces any tax (by providing for a reduction in a rate, a rebate, a deduction, a credit or otherwise) or delays the imposition of any tax or tax increase.”
Yost argued in the brief that this provision is “an effort to handcuff the state’s authority to make changes to its tax structure and economic policy.” According to Yost, the language exceeds congressional authority and will harm the business community.
“The federal government should be encouraging states to innovate and grow business, not holding vital relief funding hostage to its preferred pro-tax policies,” Yost said in a news release.
Ohio is expected to receive $5.5 billion in funding that will help the state and its citizens recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A copy of the injunction can be found here.