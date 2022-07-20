Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a motion to dismiss a challenge to Ohio’s Heartbeat Act filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, Planned Parenthood and law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on behalf of abortion providers.
Yost’s July 20 motion cites “lack of subject-matter jurisdiction” as the main reason for the motion.
“Although the relators claim to seek mandamus relief, they are in fact seeking a prohibitory injunction and a declaratory judgment – they want an order forbidding the respondents from enforcing the Heartbeat Act, along with a declaration that the Heartbeat Act is unconstitutional,” the motion by Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Flowers said. “The court has no jurisdiction to consider that request. It lacks original jurisdiction to entertain requests for prohibitory injunctions.”
The Heartbeat Act, which went into effect the same day as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in its June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, bans abortion in Ohio after six weeks, at a time when opponents to the act say many people do not yet realize they are pregnant.
The ACLU, Planned Parenthood and others filed its initial challenge June 29, seeking an immediate injunction through the Ohio Supreme Court. The court denied that motion July 1.
This is a developing story.