Adina Serot Mendlovic landed a remote job, left her University Heights home and traveled to Israel for three weeks to visit her daughter, Mali, who lives in a kibbutz near the Jordanian border. Staying in an apartment in Tel Aviv, rockets began to fall in the country, signaling a new resurgence of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, only a day after she arrived on May 10.
“The timing was pretty incredible,” Serot Mendlovic told the Cleveland Jewish News May 19 from Israel. “We don’t have a safe room or a bomb shelter in the building, so we’ve gotten to know our neighbors here because we have to go in the stairwell. I had a meeting with my boss, a weekly 15-minute catch-up that I didn’t want to miss. I pulled my laptop into the stairwell, and you could hear the bombs falling. My boss asked if it was a good time, and I didn’t want to say it wasn’t. But it wasn’t OK.”
While waiting for her daughter to come and join her on the beach for a Shabbat swim that same week, Serot Mendlovic said she had to run into a nearby office building as air raid sirens went off. Looking up into the sky once things settled down, she said she saw puffs of smoke where the Iron Dome intercepted rockets.
“It was right above my apartment building,” said Serot Mendlovic, who attends Jewish Family Experience in Beachwood. “That really kind of brings it home.”
For Shavuot, Serot Mendlovic said she traveled to her daughter’s kibbutz, which locals say is usually very safe. But, upon arrival, she said she saw “smoke in the sky,” and on the second night, there was an infiltration at the Jordanian border.
When driving back to Tel Aviv from the kibbutz, Serot Mendlovic said it took “a long time” because they had to avoid dangerous areas.
“It was so stressful,” she said. “People told us that if we took a wrong turn, we might not get out of there. And it’s so scary because it’s a tiny country and you’re never far from a border. It’s practically a civil war when you have these mixed towns. It’s just a tough time.”
Her daughter, Mali Mendlovic, moved to Israel in 2020, after graduating from New York University. She graduated from Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood in 2016.
“It’s been tough because when I moved here, the country was on lockdown due to COVID-19 and that stopped the world,” said Mali Mendlovic, 22. “As we were making our way out and seeing the end of it all, all of a sudden this happened as things were getting back to normal. A war broke out, and now we’re on lockdown for a different reason.”
In 2014, Mali Mendlovic came to Israel on a Cleveland NCSY trip. During that visit, she also experienced the Israel-Palestinian conflict firsthand as the 2014 Gaza War broke out. She said back then, as a high schooler, she didn’t understand why it was happening.
“I can’t say I had context for what was happening here, and all the players involved, and it was ironic because the program was interrupted by the nuances here,” she said. “Now, I see things differently, realizing how many antisemites and vehement anti-Zionists are out there. It’s night and day. If you told me in 2014 about how many people support Hamas, don’t want Israel to exist or the terror Israelis face every day, I wouldn’t have believed you.”
Within the next month, Mali Mendlovic also plans to join the Israel Defense Forces.
“I see these things especially personally,” she said. “My roommate is in the IDF and everyone in my kibbutz is in imminent danger going outside in their uniform. And they’re the ones actively protecting the country night and day, and to think that I’m about to do that.”
As the conflict wages on, Serot Mendlovic said she wants the world to stay informed.
“Israel is an amazing place, it’s our homeland and the only one we have ... we have to defend it,” she said. “I feel like the mainstream media is really slanted against Israel and I just hope people take the opportunity to learn what is going on instead of the lies that are spread. Everything is being taken advantage of as a kind of excuse. Israel is the size of New Jersey, and when you look at the rest of the Arab world, I don’t know why Israel can’t just be left in peace.”