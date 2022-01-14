Councilman Seth Young was sworn into another term on Woodmere Village Council Jan. 4, along with council members Tennyson Adams, Hilman Lindsey, Nicole Y. Culliver and Waymond Scott.
Young, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, has lived in Woodmere for 13 years.
Young, Culliver, Lindsey and Scott were appointed to Woodmere council in April 2021 following the recall of four council members – Jennifer Mitchell Earley, Lisa A. Brockwell, Glenda Todd Miller and Craig D. Wade. Adams, Lindsey and Young are serving four-year terms, with Culliver and Scott serving two-year terms.