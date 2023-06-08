Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple recently recognized Darrell Young with the temple’s annual President’s Award for offering his professional expertise in helping the temple carry out its capital-improvements, including repairing damage after an April 13 fire at the temple in Beachwood.
The President’s Award is presented annually to a member of Fairmount Temple who has “gone above and beyond,” Laura Munson, communications director for Fairmount Temple, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Young, initially shunned the accolade, but accepted the award after he was nominated by Michele Krantz, board president of Fairmount Temple. Krantz is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
“To share my expertise with Fairmount Temple has been my pleasure,” Young told the CJN. He and his, wife, Andria, are members of Fairmount Temple.
Their sons, Spencer and Jordan, celebrated bar mitzvahs at the temple.
Young’s brother, Brian, is a past president of the temple.
Krantz said she nominated Young for his contributions of time and expertise in assisting the temple with its capital-improvement program which came to include unexpected repairs after the fire.
“He tried to refuse the award, telling me he did not help to get an award, but he helps because he cares about our temple,” Krantz told the CJN. “I told him that is exactly why we wanted to honor him.”
As CEO of Darrell Young Enterprises, LLC, a real estate, construction management and consulting firm, Young has lent his expertise to numerous organizations such as Montefiore, the Mandel Jewish Community Center, Hillel and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
The CJN honored him with the Civic Leadership Award at the 2017 Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers event.
“I have been involved in the construction of various schools, nursing homes, retail centers and other kinds of buildings in my career,” in Columbus and the Cleveland area,” Young said.
Regarding Fairmount Temple, Krantz said Young has helped temple administrators and leaders to identify and vet the appropriate and best vendors and contractors to perform the best work for the best price.
Parking lot improvements were completed before the fire and a roof replacement was to be performed before the fire.
Young said his assistance now includes identifying the best contractors to perform the necessary work to repair damage from the fire.
The fire caused damage to the sanctuary roof and exterior of the building, particularly the front portion of it.
“I am working with the executive director of the temple and others to determine the scope of the work, which contractors will do it, and on what schedule,” as well as ensuring the temple is “treated fairly,” Young said.
He said he was “flattered and grateful” when Krantz told him she wanted to bestow the annual President’s Award upon him.
“I was little embarrassed, too,” Young said. “It’s my way of giving back to the organization and to the community, for all that has been given to me. That’s why I (volunteer my time and expertise). It’s the least I can do.”
