The Jewish community relations council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is inviting students in grades seven to 12 in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties and Western Pennsylvania, to enter its annual Holocaust Writing, Art, and Multi-Media contest, a project held in conjunction with Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Memorial Day.
Yom Hashoah, which this yearis April 8, is an internationally recognized day set aside for remembering victims of the Holocaust.
The theme for the contest is “Torn From Home,” a reflection on how the enforced loss of a safe place to call home is part of the trauma faced by victims of genocide and persecution, and the difficulties survivors face as they try to find new homes and build new lives, according to a release.
S submissions must conform to the theme “Torn From Home” and relate to the Holocaust.
The guidelines for the format of the contest entries are as follows: the writing component can be a narrative composition or piece of poetry, no more than 1,500 words, double-spaced and submitted in Microsoft Word. The art component should demonstrate originality and a creative representation of the theme, using paint, crayon, pencil, or other similar medium, on 8.5-by-11-inch white paper. Multimedia submissions no longer than five minutes will be accepted in the form of YouTube videos, Instagram reels or TikTok posts submitted electronically or on a flash drive, which demonstrate originality and a creative representation of the theme, and that are as substantial in form and content as a written entry, though in accordance with the possibilities of these newer forms of media.
All entries must be accompanied by a title page or label containing the following information: student’s name, home address, telephone number, student’s school address, school telephone number, teacher’s name and grade level.
The deadline is March 26. Although submissions may be mailed, students are strongly encouraged to submit all entries electronically.
Writing, art and media entries can be sent to the Jewish Community Relations Council, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504-1314, or emailed to nsentelik@jewishyoungstown.org.
Presentation of awards will be made during a virtual Community Yom Hashoah Commemoration Ceremony April 8. Winners and their teachers will be contacted in advance.
For further information, contact the Jewish community relations council at 330-746-3250, ext.108.