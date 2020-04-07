The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation has launched an emergency relief fund as rainy day funds are being quickly depleted in response to pleas for help from older adults and families looking to keep roofs over their heads, utilities paid and food on the table, according to a news release.
To make a tax-deductible donation, visit jewishyoungstown.org/relief or send a check to Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Emergency Relief Fund, Attn: Lisa Long, FRD Director, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.