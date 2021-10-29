Congregation Rodef Sholom of Youngstown and Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah Congregation of Boardman will merge and create the newly formed Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom in Youngstown as of Nov. 1, according to a news release.
Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom, a Reform temple, will be located at 1119 Elm St., Youngstown, at the site of the former Rodef Sholom building.
“Working together, we will lay the foundation for future generations of a strong Jewish presence in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys,” Nancy Burnett and Mark Huberman, co-presidents of Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom, said in a shared statement.
Executive Director Sarah Wilschek said the merger came as a result of a conversation that lasted two to three months, following a previous community-wide conversation about bringing together all three of Youngstown’s major Jewish congregations two years ago.
Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah has about 85 members, whereas Rodef Sholom has about 220 members.
“The greater Jewish community as a whole in Youngstown is continuing to shrink, so the idea is (merging) .. for sustainability ... as well as stronger community,” Wilschek told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 29.
Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah’s building at 5245 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, will be placed on the market for sale, Wilschek said. The ritual items within it, including its Torah scrolls, will become assets of the new congregation.
Primary staff from both synagogues will merge in the new temple, Wilschek said.
Rabbi Paula J. Winnig, interim rabbi of Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom, said in a news release, “We (Rodef Sholom and Ohev Tzedek) are merging two congregations with deep roots in this area and storied histories. The historic memories of Congregation Rodef Sholom and Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah Congregation will be preserved and enhanced as we build for the future.”
The new temple’s board of 20 members – made up of 12 from Rodef Sholom and eight from Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah – plans to hire a full-time rabbi for the congregation in June 2022, Wilschek said.
“We’re going through that process right now ... with the Reform movement,” she said. “Everything we’re doing effective Nov. 1 will be joint, and the idea is creating a sustainable community for the future.”
The mission statement for Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom is as follows: “It is the mission of Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom to provide a dynamic, inclusive, egalitarian and spiritually enriching environment for all its members. We recognize and accommodate the varying Jewish ritual traditions of all our members. We strive to strengthen our members’ appreciation of our Jewish heritage, to foster Jewish learning, to encourage meaningful religious celebrations, to promote social activism, and to sustain a vibrant Jewish community in the greater Youngstown area.”
Wilschek said she invites the community to learn more about Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom and its vision and mission.
“We are excited to welcome the community into our building, introduce them to the new space, learn about our shared histories and work together to strengthen our communities,” Wilschek said, according to the release.
Rodef Sholom dates to 1867 and has been affiliated with the Reform movement since its founding.
Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah was established in 1925 and has been affiliated with the Conservative movement, although it is presently unaffiliated.