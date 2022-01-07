The Jewish community relations council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s annual Holocaust writing, art, and multi-media contest is open to students in grades seven to 12 in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties as well as western Pennsylvania through April 1.
The competition is held in conjunction with Yom Hashoah.
The theme for the contest relates to the Wannsee Conference, a 90-minute meeting in January 1942 that was attended by 15 high-ranking Nazi party and German government officials and convened to discuss and coordinate the implementation of the “Final Solution of the Jewish Question.”
Contest submissions must relate to the historical analyses of the Wannsee Conference. Suggested topics include but are not limited to the ethics of genocide, the equality or not of guilt between perpetrators and bystanders, the role of government and the rule of law in the implementation of mass atrocities, and how the use of milder language in place of that considered to be too harsh or blunt (euphemisms) contributed to the Nazi plan to exterminate the Jewish people.
Writing submissions can be either prose or poetry, but must be no more than 1,500 words, double-spaced and submitted in a Microsoft Word document. Art submissions must be submitted on 8.5-by-11-inch white paper. Multimedia submissions must be no longer than five minutes and will be accepted in the form of YouTube video, Instagram story, or TikTok post submitted electronically or on a flash drive.
Entries must be submitted by April 1.
Awards will be presented during the community Yom Hashoah commemoration ceremony at noon April 28 at the Mahoning County Courthouse at 120 Market St. in Youngstown.
To submit an entry, email it to Nancy Sentelik at the federation at nsentelik@jewishyoungstown.org.