The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation partnered with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society to digitize numerous analog audio and video recordings of Holocaust survivor testimonies contained in the Dr. Saul Friedman Collection housed at the Jewish Community Center’s Schwartz Library and Holocaust Resource Center. The recordings are available on the Federation’s website at jewishyoungstown.org.
Friedman, a Youngstown State University professor of history from 1969 until his retirement in 2006, was among the early pioneers of Holocaust studies in the United States, according to a news release. He implemented one of the first Holocaust courses in the nation at YSU and was instrumental in creating the YSU Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies – funded by an endowment by William and Hilda Clayman, the release stated. He also led efforts for a Holocaust memorial on the grounds of the JCC of Youngstown, according to the release.
Following Friedman’s death in 2013, his family donated many of his records and works to the Schwartz Library and Holocaust Resource Center. These works consist of essays, lectures and recordings of interviews with local Holocaust survivors. Over 50 cassette tapes and two 8mm films, with hours of history and stories, were converted to a digital format.