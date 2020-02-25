The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown was targeted in an emailed bomb threat similar to emails sent to more than 50 JCCs and Jewish institutions across North America.
The Youngstown email was sent to an outdated address, according to a Feb. 25 joint statement from Rick Marlin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation president, and Andrew Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation executive vice president.
“Upon discovering receipt of this email, our campus security director immediately alerted local law enforcement, the FBI, and the Secure Community Network, the national nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to homeland security initiatives on behalf of the American Jewish community,” Marlin and Lipkin stated.
“Following an investigation, law enforcement agencies locally and nationally determined that the email threats were not credible and that our JCC members, guests and community were not at any point in danger.”
This is the second time in less than a year that the Youngstown Jewish Community Center has come under threat.
New Middletown police contacted the FBI on Aug. 16, 2019, after being made aware of a video posted on Instagram page by user ira_seamus. The video depicted James P. Reardon, 20, of New Middletown holding an assault rifle. It began with Reardon stating “(expletive) a life.” He then held the rifle in multiple firing positions with audio of gunshots and sound effects of sirens and people screaming added into the background, according to the complaint.
The video also had a caption that stated: “ira_seamus Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O'Rearedon." The video is shown to be tagged at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, according to the complaint.
Reardon was also indicted in U.S. District Court with one count of transmitting an interstate communication threat and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. His trial is scheduled to start April 21 in Cleveland.
"Reardon’s friend, Logan Stewart, recorded the video in early 2018 at a police shooting range," Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, argued in a Dec. 3, 2019 motion to admit evidence that Reardon attended the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. "Stewart edited the video to add sirens and screams, and sent Reardon both the edited and unedited versions. ... Reardon added to the edited version the caption insinuating a mass shooting."
Marlin and Lipkin reiterated their commitment to safety.
“Having faced similar threats in the past, we have developed and implemented detailed protocols to respond to such scenarios," they stated. "We are grateful for the immediate and ongoing response from local law enforcement, and we will continue to work with SCN and other national law enforcement partners to ensure the security of our entire Federation campus and to support their efforts to bring the responsible parties to justice.”
The Shaw JCC of Akron received one of the messages as well.