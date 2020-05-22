The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will reopen its early learning center, Camp JCC, main campus and Logan Campus beginning next week.
The main campus at 505 Gypsy Lane will open May 26, the Logan Campus at 3245 Logan Way May 30 and early learning center June 1. Camp JCC will begin June 1.
Safety protocols and guidelines directed by the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be followed and screening procedures will be in place as well the layout of the fitness equipment will be modified to ensure proper distance among participants, according to a news release.