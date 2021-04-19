The Jewish community relations council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation announced the winners of its Student Holocaust Writing, Art and Multi-media contest April 8.
The contest was created a part of JCRC’s 27th annual community Holocaust commemoration for Yom Hashoah, according to a news release. Students in grades seven to 12 were encouraged to submit an original piece of poetry, narrative composition, art or multi-media piece following the theme of “torn from home,” reflecting on the trauma of being forcibly removed from safety experienced by victims of genocide and persecution, and how the survivors face difficulties trying to find new homes to resume and build their lives.
“In keeping with historical themes and discussions held throughout the world, this year’s contest topic notes that in any campaign of genocide there are great losses, racial hatred has resurfaced again and again in the decades since the Holocaust, and that action must be taken to prevent atrocities and seek justice for victims of inhumane acts of hatred,” the release said.
The winners were announced during the council’s virtual Yom Hashoah event April 8.
Winners are:
Poetry:
Grades 7-8
First place: Jerome Straughter, Akiva Academy
Second place: Rachel Spalding, Austintown Middle School
Honorable mention: Hoda Mahone, Akiva Academy
Grades 11-12
First place: Lainey Beichner, Boardman High School
Second place: Amelia Sapienza, Boardman High School
Essay:
Grades 7-8
First place: Jordan Billups, Akiva Academy
Grades 9-10
First place: William Oyler, Boardman High School
Second place: Dylan Barrett, Boardman High School
Grades 11-12
First place: Daniel Chiaberta, Boardman High School
Art:
Grades 7-8
First place: Selah Sargent, Akiva Academy
Second place: Addison Silverman, Akiva Academy
Third place: Cameron Silverman, Akiva Academy
Grades 9-10
First place: Bianca Gancarz, Jackson Milton High School
Grades 11-12
First place: Hayley Ho, Boardman High School
Second place: Louis Weiss, Great Rivers Connections Academy
Media:
Grades 11-12
First place: Tyler Richards, Boardman High School