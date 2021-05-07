Sam Kooperman, longtime Youngstown Jewish Area Jewish Federation executive vice president, who helped shape the Jewish community in the Mahoning Valley, died April 27 at his Beachwood home. He was 74.
“Sam was our leader who changed the Jewish community for the better,” Andrew Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation CEO, said in a statement. “He was known throughout the valley as a pillar of the community, a tireless worker, and a devoted champion for all.”
Kooperman devoted his life to the Youngstown federation, spending 41 years in various capacities, including 30 of them as its leader, Lipkin said.
Recruited by Stanley Engel, then-Youngstown federation director, Kooperman started as program, youth and camp director, later becoming head of the women’s division and the Combined Jewish Appeal. Following a search after Engel’s death, Kooperman was named executive vice president in 1985, a position he held until December 2014.
Under Kooperman’s leadership, the Youngstown federation became a leading nonprofit community agency, according to Lipkin.
He was involved in the Russian resettlement program, helping to find homes for 450 Jews from the former Soviet Union. He started the local shlichim, or emissaries, program, an international project that places young Israelis in Jewish communities around the world. He started a program to send high school students to Israel as an educational experience, and Akiva Academy, a kindergarten through eighth-grade Jewish day school, was founded during his tenure. Also during his tenure, the Jewish Community Center and Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community underwent major renovations and Levy Gardens Assisted Living was built.
Retirement didn’t lessen his devotion to the federation. He volunteered at Heritage Manor and played poker with the tenants of Levy Gardens. He was the adviser for the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown federation, which he was involved with since its inception.
Kooperman was born in 1947 to Holocaust survivors Jacob and Rosa Kooperman in Föhrenwald displaced person’s camp near Munich, Germany. Following World War II, his family was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Sioux City and moved to Iowa. His father worked for a packing house, and eventually Sam would, too. He also became involved with the Jewish Community Center in Sioux City. He enjoyed the work and that led him to his lifelong Jewish communal service career.
Kooperman grew up in Sioux City, attending Woodrow Wilson Middle School and graduating from Central High School. He attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City earning a bachelor of arts degree in history and a master’s degree in student personnel. During college, he became active at Hillel on campus, which culminated with serving as the university’s representative for the American Zionist Youth Foundation during the 1971-72 school year, as well as its representative to attend the foundation’s annual seminar in Israel, which was the first of 28 trips he made to Israel.
Kooperman is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Brian (Cory) Kooperman and David Aron; daughter, Nya (Joe) Dreyfuss; sister, Dora (Len) Shefren; and two granddaughters. He was predeceased by his first wife, Suzie Mirkin Kooperman.
Graveside service was at Tempe El Emeth’s Anshe Emeth Cemetery in Youngstown,
Donations can be made to The Sam Kooperman Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation. More information can be found at yajfoundation.org/endowmentapps#kooperman.