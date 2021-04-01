The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s Jewish community relations council will hold its annual Yom Hashoah Holocaust Remembrance commemoration programs virtually April 8 and April 11.
The 27th annual community Holocaust commemoration event will be at 7 p.m. April 8, and the annual Shoah Memorial Ceremony will be at 4 p.m. April 11.
“The continuous rise in anti-Semitism, racism, extremism and hate crimes against the Asian and Pacific Islander communities demonstrates why studying and remembering the Holocaust are more important today than ever before,” Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, federation executive director for community relations/government affairs, said in a news release.
The April 8 event will include remarks by Jesse McClain, federation Holocaust educational specialist; recognize winners of the JCRC’s student Holocaust writing, art and multimedia contest; and a presentation of a proclamation by Youngstown Mayor Jamaal Tito Brown, as well as memorial prayers and a candlelighting ceremony to honor the 6 million who perished in the Holocaust.
The April 11 ceremony will feature a keynote presentation by Jacob Ari Labendz, Youngstown State University Clayman Assistant Professor of Judaic and Holocaust Studies and director of the YSU Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies. He will reflect on the history of the community’s four Czech Torahs, which come from a collection of 1,546 scrolls saved from Nazi destruction and distributed around the world. Though torn from their homes, they have found a second life in Youngstown as foils for sacred remembrance.
The program will also include video presentations, a candlelighting ceremony, and participation by children and grandchildren of survivors.
Because there are few survivors left in the community to share their stories firsthand, it is crucial the second and third generations preserve their memories, the release said. As direct descendants of survivors, they share an obligation and profound commitment to honor their relatives, preserve their unique heritage and culture, and educate the community on Holocaust issues.
Both virtual programs are free. To register, visit jewishyoungstown.org.
For more information, contact the JCRC at 330-746-3251.