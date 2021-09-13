To expand on the caregiving and companionship options available to aging adults and their families, Philadelphia-based Your Place Your Way has established a Chagrin Falls area office which expects to accept clients as early as this fall.
Established in 2018 by co-owners Macaira Koch and Sonia Small, their intention for the caregiving company was to create a service that cared as much about its employees as the clients they serve based on the care needs their own parents’ care needs, with Small’s parents in the United Kingdom and Koch’s in Cincinnati.
Led by Camerin Winovich and based in her home office in Bainbridge Township, Winovich said a local location of Your Place Your Way was needed in Northeast Ohio because finding trusted and caring senior assistance is difficult for many families even with options available to the community. Your Place Your Way also has a presence in Cincinnati.
“I’ve been dealing with a mother-in-law and a brother-in-law who both have full-time care,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 9. “My brother-in-law has since passed away, but to find secure care, my friends and I couldn’t find quality help. It’s so sad. Our difference is that we’re more like a boutique caregiving service. No one is coming in scrubs. For example, if I have a client who wants to attend synagogue, their attendant is going to know exactly how to act. It’s all about respect for us.”
The aspect of respect is what sets Your Place Your Way apart, Winovich said.
“But, it’s also about the connection we have with family members, and the fact we do want to be their partner in aging,” she said. “We aren’t there for the money. We want to be a full partner in their aging journey. We want them to be able to age gracefully, and be their friend and help them in whatever they need. So, when I say ‘boutique,’ I mean that when we take them to lunch, we’re going to sit with them and have a conversation. We’re going to be involved in their lives, understand their lives, their needs, their wants, and do our best to make sure we deliver.”
Pulling from her personal experiences, Winovich said her mother is living in an assisted living community but still needs to have a private care service check in on her because the community doesn’t have the manpower. She said wants every family to feel like they’re properly attended to and that their caregiver, or attendant as Your Place Your Way calls them, can focus on their specific companionship needs.
“For us, we’re going to be delivering one-on-one services for whatever they need,” Winovich said. “And when someone schedules with us, they’re going to know their attendant. It’s always going to be the same one and they’ll know all about the client before they even arrive.”
Winovich said she thinks Northeast Ohio families have been waiting for something like Your Place Your Way, a service that not only respects each senior but also celebrates the concept of getting older.
“Most people I’ve come in contact with don’t celebrate the aging process,” she said. “It’s wonderful we have people living until they are 80, 90 or 100 years old. We should be able to give them the best quality of life they can handle. So, celebrating aging, for me, is how we’re set apart. Most people look at this as just a job. But, we’re all going to need something like this one day. I want someone to be able to celebrate my aging with me. Not just approach it as a job.”
To learn more about Your Place Your Way, visit ypyw.org.