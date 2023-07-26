After closing in January for a remodel and expansion, Mayfield once again has a Yours Truly operating at 6675 Wilson Mills Road.
The space, now branded a Yours Truly Kitchen and Bar concept, reopened July 17. Operating hours are the same as prior to closure - 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
One of the owners, Larry Shibley, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the reopening was “pretty much” as scheduled, although some components are still missing like some decorative glass still needing to be installed and some temporary entryways. Larry Shibley owns Yours Truly with his siblings Art, Jeff and Darlene.
“But, everything is pretty much there,” he said. “We expected it to take a while. We had a lot of missing components. In a perfect world, it would’ve been done a couple months earlier. We predicted that we’d have a lot of supply chain issues that everyone else also experienced.”
The Mayfield location is now the same concept type as a few of Yours Truly’s other restaurants, including Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Solon and Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland. In addition to adding a bar, the remodeled restaurant also features an all-season patio and separate entry for mobile pick-up orders.
“All of those (spaces) have a diner-industrial look, which is what we’re tagging it,” Shibley said. “We also have added private party areas, as well as the indoor-outdoor patio space. But the biggest difference is the full bar coverage. We’re the only ones in Cleveland, that we believe, are putting together full bar concepts with moderately priced and high-end alcohol choices while also serving breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.”
The remodel and expansion was officially approved by Mayfield Village Council in February. Considering its several remodels over the years and additions of new locations, Shibley said he believes the newly revamped Mayfield location is their “best one yet.”
“It’s been an ongoing process of improving the plans each time,” he said. “With this one, we’ve spared no expense – it’s built like a bulletproof tank. It has the best finishes and installations possible. We’ve basically salvaged next to nothing from our old restaurant. (Mayfield) has been a flagship store of ours for over 30 years. So, seeing it reimagined and repurposed is very exciting. The village and our landlord, Musca Properties, we’ve all worked well.”
In addressing customers directly, Shibley said Yours Truly leadership and staff are “just as excited” to serve the community once more. Another exciting piece of the reopen comes with the return of cottage fries, he added.
“In the last couple years, we lost the availability to get our cottage fries, as the largest provider went away for a while,” he said. “They are coming back. So, with that and the reopening, it’s a jewel happening all at once. We’re excited about it all.”