Since Yours Truly opened its Shaker Square location in 1993, Bruce Hennes recalled the recently closed location on Cleveland’s east side was the place to find movers and shakers of Cleveland’s white-collar elite gathering for morning business meetings over sunny side eggs and hash browns.
Hennes would walk in every day during the work week, be handed his cup of coffee from the wait staff and then make his way to his favorite booth.
“I can remember saying, even back then, it looked like the Union Club without dues, because of the number of high-level meetings that were going on there on any given day,” said Hennes, CEO of Hennes Communications, a crisis management firm in Cleveland. “Some mornings, you walk in and every single booth was filled – like there was Cong. Louis Stokes talking to the president of Tri-C. It really was a ‘who’s who’ of the Cleveland business community.”
On his way to his booth, Hennes would stop to talk to the many influential people enjoying oatmeal or omelettes.
“I did a substantial amount of business just by sitting there and running into people,” said Hennes, a resident of Cleveland Heights. “The serendipity of running into people at Yours Truly was both part of the charm and the attraction, because you never knew who you were going to run into.”
One such person Hennes would see often was Lee Fisher, dean of Cleveland State University’s Cleveland–Marshall College of Law in Cleveland, who used the restaurant as an unofficial office when he was Ohio Attorney General from 1991 to 1995.
Every other Friday, the early morning breakfast rush would transition into the late afternoon lunch goers, and Fisher would remain in one of two booths at the back of the restaurant where he had a view of the restaurant’s activities and Shaker Square.
There, Fisher would have meetings with east siders, conduct job interviews or catch up with friends in those booths he loved so much he said he offered to buy the naming rights to one of them.
What kept Fisher coming back was a mix of the restaurant’s location, its food and its staff.
“I love Shaker Square; it’s probably my favorite area in all of Cleveland,” said Fisher, a resident of Beachwood and member of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami also in Beachwood. “At Yours Truly, the wait staff was just fantastic. I don’t call it a gourmet restaurant, but I wasn’t there for gourmet. I was there for comfort food more than anything else, and it was a good place for comfort food.”
Fisher estimated that he had close to 2,700 meeting at Yours Truly, and “if you total up all the money that I spent there over 27 years, I probably could put another child through college,” he said, jokingly.
Fisher found that those he met with at his booth shared his joy in the restaurant, especially those he interviewed for jobs.
“I always felt it was important to keep the applicant relaxed, and I think people are more relaxed over a meal than they are in an office,” Fisher said. “I also did fundraising meetings when I was running for political office, so I asked for a lot of money in some of those booths. I probably raised more than $100,000 over those 27 years from generous friends where, at the end of the meal, I offered to pay for the meal. It was well worth it, because they offered to make a contribution to my campaign.”
Larry Shibley, who owns the nine Cleveland-area Yours Truly locations with his siblings, watched as the restaurant immediately became the place for people of all walks of life to gather.
“We’re pretty much that type of place where people can informally gather, and we always have been,” Shibley said. “We’re open early, which a lot of restaurants of our type are not. We have sufficient room, reliable service, reliable hours, a convenient location for a lot of people. A lot of city meetings happened there amongst people that were involved in city things who lived in the Heights. There was also convenience to transportation.”
Hennes and Fisher remembered running into August “Augie” Napoli, president and CEO at United Way of Greater Cleveland; Richard W. “Dick” Pogue, senior adviser at Jones Day in Cleveland; John Zitzner, president of Friends of Breakthrough; Alan Rosskamm, Breakthrough CEO; Janus Small, president of Janus Small Associates; Hunter Morrison, former Cleveland planning director; Bill Joseph, late attorney and community activist; and the chiefs of police of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights at the restaurant.
“The demographics of the people that supported Yours Truly over the years was always a sense of pride for us,” Shibley said. “The fact that it was known to be open and welcoming to everybody, regardless of income, was a part of the Yours Truly concept – that you can have a multimillionaire or a politician sitting at the counter, conversing with the local plumber or mailman.”
When the restaurant closed after 27 years on July 6 due to differences regarding the direction the YTR company wanted the restaurants to continue, according to a news release, Hennes and Fisher were left without a second office that felt like home.
“It stopped me in my tracks finding out the restaurant had closed had closed,” Hennes said. “What are we going to do when COVID-19 subsides, because there is no near east side equivalent? I don’t know how true this is for other communities, but in order to have a better work/life balance, a lot of us from the Cleveland business community cut out evening meetings.”
Hennes said he thinks the Shaker Square Yours Truly crowd will split up between First Watch in Orange, Corky and Lenny’s in Woodmere and the Diner on 55th in downtown Cleveland for their locations and free parking.
Fisher believes that no replacement exists right now, and it’ll take a bit for those who met at Yours Truly to find their place again.
“There’s nothing quite like Yours Truly anymore,” Fisher said. “These things happen by word of mouth; somebody finds a new place and tells somebody else and that person tells someone else. It’ll happen, but there is no logical place at the moment where people will flock. It’ll have to be organic.”
Publisher’s note: Bruce Hennes is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.