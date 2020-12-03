Yours Truly’s Solon and Mayfield locations closed Dec. 1 for deep cleaning and sanitizing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the communities. Both locations will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 7.
In an emailed announcement, Yours Truly team members are also self-quarantining during the week-long closure.
“In all Yours Truly locations, we have implemented a state-of-the-art technology to magnetically kill bacteria and viruses,” the statement said. “This game-changing method uses positively-charged disinfectant or sanitizer to attract and kill 99.9999% of viruses and bacteria for at least 28 days after treatment. Thank you for your understanding and continuous support during this time. We will be sure to keep you updated.”
Other Yours Truly locations will remain open and maintain normal business hours. Each location will offer both dine-in and carryout; curbside pick-up; at the door pick-up; walk-in pick-up with grab and go available; carhop; touchless payment; and contactless menus, which are accessed by QR codes and a smartphone camera.
“We are truly committed to the well-being of our team members and servicing you. We appreciate the continued support,” the statement ended, signed by the Yours Truly team.
Yours Truly Solon is at 6141 Kruse Drive. Yours Truly Mayfield is at 6675 Wilson Mills Road. Other locations are in Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Medina, Mentor, Playhouse Square in Cleveland and Valley View.