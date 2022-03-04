Youngstown State University has rejected an appeal by Jacob Ari Labendz, Clayman assistant professor in the history department and the director of the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies, to keep his job, placing the leadership of the Holocaust center in question.
Labendz told the Cleveland Jewish News March 4 while he was disappointed with the decision of Brien Smith, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the university, to reject his appeal, he believed the process was fair and according to contract.
“Now that the entire process has drawn to a close, I’m extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish at YSU during my five years there,” he said. “I am grateful beyond measure to all of those who reached out and who supported me, most importantly my students. … At this point I’m looking forward and am interviewing for new jobs.”
He said he understands, in general, academia is at a crisis point.
Students and alumni staged a rally protesting the elimination of his position and submitted a petition with 903 signatures and 15 testimonial letters earlier this year.
Among the letters was one co-authored by the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown, which also advocated for the continued employment of Mustansir Mir, professor of Islamic studies, whose position was also slated for elimination.
Letters of support for Labendz came from the American Historical Association, the Association for Jewish Studies, the Consortium of Higher Education Centers for Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights Studies, the Ohio Academy of History as well as other individuals, Labendz said at the time.
Students and alumni have praised Labendz for his leadership of the Holocaust center through programming and through study abroad opportunities.
William and Hilda Clayman formed the endowment for the position now held by Labendz.
Labendz said he does not know what the future of the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies will be.
“I know that talks are ongoing, but I have no idea what it’s going to look like in the future,” he said.
“I can confirm that Dr. Labendz’ appeal was rejected,” Ron Cole, director of communications for Youngstown State University wrote the CJN in a March 3 email. “We are still in discussion on many levels across the campus and the community regarding the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies and its future leadership and direction. We will communicate that when decisions are made.”
Labendz was notified Nov. 15 of the decision by the university that he was one of nine professors whose jobs were being eliminated along with the “deactivation” of 26 programs based on declining enrollment and financial considerations.