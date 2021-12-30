The recent decision by Youngstown State University to lay off professor Jacob Ari Labendz, who is also the director of the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies, calls to question who will run the center and how it will be done.
“The failure to renew Dr. Labendz’s contract not only deprives present and future YSU students of the opportunity to learn from a brilliant scholar, but it also places the future of the CJHS in serious jeopardy,” a petition signed by more than 750 students reads.
While Labendz is preparing for a symposium about contact among Jews across Cold War boundaries to take place in May 2022 at YSU, the symposium will likely be Labendz’s last official act.
He is the Clayman Assistant Professor in the history department and the director of the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies. His annual contract ends May 15 – although he said he has been given assurance that it will extend to May 31 – and he has been notified of its non-renewal based on financial considerations by the university and the ratio between professors and majors in the history program.
On Nov. 15, the day before the fall Jewish-Muslim Forum at the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies, YSU announced it was laying off nine full-time faculty members and the “deactivization” of 26 programs based on declining enrollment and financial considerations.
“YSU’s fall 2021 enrollment is down 11% from just three years ago,” the Nov. 15 news release reads. “As a result, revenue from tuition and fees is projected to drop by $5.6 million this fiscal year alone.”
A year ago, Youngstown State University laid off 40 non-faculty employees and furloughed “hundreds of others,” according to the release.
Also slated for elimination is the position of Musantsir Mir, who leads the Center for Islamic Studies at and who co-organized that Nov. 16 forum with Labendz. Mir’s position is slated for elimination based on a process called “retrenchment,” the term used to eliminate tenured faculty.
Labendz has appealed the nonrenewal of his contract, and there will be a hearing in January with a final determination by the provost of the university.
Meanwhile, students and community members have launched the petition extolling the work of Labendz and expressing their concern for the loss of his presence and position in the classroom and at the center.
“Though the university claims Dr. Labendz’s non-reappointment does not guarantee the closing of the CJHS, there are no other professors at YSU who are qualified to run it,” the petition reads.
The students’ petition lists Labendz’s accomplishments since his hiring in 2017, including leading a study-abroad trip to Czech Republic, Poland and Germany where he taught the class “The Holocaust and Human Rights in Central and Eastern Europe” to 11 students.
He also “made the trip affordable for students with grants from the Thomases Family Foundation, which is administered by the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and the CJHS endowment.
“Students visited sights of Holocaust memory, studied perspectives on the fall of Communism and the Soviet Bloc, and partook in one-on-one discussions with Jewish communities still forging an identity in the wake of Nazism,” the petition reads. “It fostered a once in a lifetime learning experience for students, as well as a diverse approach to the study of Jewish history. These amazing trips were planned to resume after COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns were lifted.”
In addition, Labendz has led three trips to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., with 90 students attending each one.
Labendz also made the center a place of Jewish life, with students building a sukkah for the festival of Sukkot.
“In addition, the Jewish Film Festival and the Jewish-Muslim Forum are valuable not only in their promotion of Jewish traditions, but also in the emphasis they place on diversity,” the petition reads. “The CJHS also provides academic scholarships for both Jewish and non-Jewish students, including (but not limited to) the Dr. Saul Friedman Scholarship and the Dr. Leonard B. Spiegel Memorial Scholarship.”
Labendz also researches white nationalism and modern antisemitism, the petition reads, and “offers important perspectives in a world where religious and cultural minorities face growing dangers, threats and bigotry. On Nov. 15 of this year, the CJHS received a bomb threat.”
In addition, “In 2019, a white nationalist from New Middleton made a video threatening the Youngstown Jewish community,” the student petition reads. “White nationalism and antisemitism remain a threat to minorities and to take away a resource like the CJHS, as well as Dr. Labendz’s expertise in the subject matter, is a direct threat to the safety of vulnerable populations in Youngstown,” the student petition reads.
“We feel very strongly that Dr. Labendz’s presence makes Youngstown better and that he brings irreplaceable value, insights and perspectives to our campus,” the petition closes. “And we urge the administration to understand what Dr. Labendz means to Youngstown State University and what we stand to lose in his non-reappointment.”
As of Dec. 29, 761 signatures were collected for the online petition, and about a dozen students had filed letters with their personal testimonials.
Organized by Alexis Heldreth, a 2021 graduate of YSU, and Brooke Bobovnyik, a current graduate student, who both were on Labendz’s 2019 tour of Eastern Europe, the two said that support from Labendz has come from as far away as Berlin. They intend to submit a package of petitions and letters by mid-January to YSU’s administration. Their goal is to garner 1,000 signatures.
They spoke of him as being a kind mentor, generous with his time and helpful beyond the purview of his own classes.
Concern for Labendz extends beyond academia into the Youngstown community.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Youngstown and the Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown jointly filed a letter to administrators at YSU regarding the elimination of both Labendz’s position and that of Mir.
Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, executive director of community relations and government affairs for the Youngstown federation, first wrote an email Nov. 17.
“Since last Thursday afternoon when Dr. Jacob Labendz received his non-renewal notice, it has become absolutely clear to me that our regional Jewish community is extremely concerned about the future of Judaic and Holocaust-related coursework at YSU,” Burdman wrote to Charles Howell, professor and dean of Beeghly College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at YSU.
“I share these views. During these perilous, polarized times, where we are seeing a substantial uptick in antisemitic activity and political misappropriation of Holocuast history, it is more crucial now than ever that a pedagogically-qualified historian be present on campus to teach about and direct programming on this material. Accordingly, and on behalf of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, I strongly urge you to reverse course and rescind the non-renewal notice sent to Dr. Labendz. Even if efforts are made to create other opportunities to maintain the presence of these topics on campus, it is our view that the work will be diluted and rendered meaningless without a Judaic and Holocaust professor on the YSU faculty.”
Burdman’s email was also sent to Brien Smith, provost and president of academic affairs, and was copied to James Tressel, university president.
“Thanks for your insight, Ms. Burdman,” Howell responded in a Dec. 1 email. “We’ll definitely take your perspective into consideration as we move forward with our fiscal review.”
The following day, Dec. 2, Burdman sent a letter signed by herself, Randa Shabayak, president of the Islamic Society, and Suzan Schwebel Epstein, board president of the Youngstown federation. The second letter addressed the impending loss of both Labendz and Mir. It contained similar language as her initial email and mentioned Islamophobia and the “political misappropriation of Holocaust history,” and raised the same concern about the future of the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies without a qualified scholar to run it.
“YSU has presented itself as a strong promoter of diversity, equity and inclusion principles,” the joint letter reads. “However, the elimination of these two academic programs belies the administration’s characterization of a campus environment that is truly committed to these concepts. The retention of strong, detailed and diverse education in both religious and Judaic/Holocaust studies will send the message that YSU is committed to its students and their futures. Now is not the time to cut back. The students of today are our leaders of tomorrow and it is vital that YSU prepare them fully for the challenges that lie ahead.”
The Cleveland Jewish News reached out to YSU regarding the elimination of Labendz’s position.
“As you may know, YSU has just completed a comprehensive, months-long review of all academic programs and positions on campus that, in part, resulted in some of the faculty position and program curtailments announced a couple weeks ago,” Ron Cole, director of university communications for YSU, wrote in a Dec. 13 email to the CJN. “We are still working through the specific impacts related to those actions, such as the questions you pose regarding centers, endowments, etc., and don’t have firm answers at this time. Once we’ve worked through that process, we can talk more fully and in-depth.”
Gary Clayman, whose parents, William and Hilda Clayman, formed the endowment for the position Labendz holds, said he has had one conversation with YSU regarding the status of the endowment and the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies.
“They’re not eliminating the program and until things are settled, I don’t want to comment on this,” Clayman told the CJN Dec. 22. “They’re still assessing what they’re doing.”
Labendz, a grandson of German refugees, was raised in Montville, N.J.
He attended Jewish day schools and graduated from Solomon Schechter Day School of Essex and Union in West Orange, now the Golda Och Academy. He took a gap year in Israel on the Nativ program and graduated from Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass. He has a Ph.D. in history from Washington University in St. Louis and did post-doctoral fellowships at the Center for Research on Antisemitism at the Technical University in Berlin, at Charles University in Prague and at Pennsylvania State University in State College.
As a 12-year-old in 1989, Labendz first traveled to Poland with his father and a friend of his father’s to “rescue scrolls that were hidden by Jews from the Nazis and that were found in the 1980s. And we brought them back to the United States, and they were turned into Torah scrolls that now serve or that now belong to a number of communities.”
At the time, “Communism was just falling,” he told the CJN. “There was an energy there. There was this feeling of possibility. And I got to meet a Jewish community that I had only heard of in terms of destruction. And instead, I saw life, elderly life, but life and energy there.”
Labendz traveled to Eastern Europe on two more similar trips. These experiences sparked him to ultimately pursue his field of study, he said.
Under Labendz’s direction, the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies has explored the intersections among Jews and other minority and marginalized groups, making connections around Africana and African-American studies, Hispanic Heritage Month, women’s studies and queer studies, he said.
“Really, I have found at Youngstown State the most incredible students, interested, who do the reading. They’ve forced me to think more creatively and bring new perspectives. I’ve really been blown away,” he said. “I found tremendously supportive faculty, both personally but also professionally, who made the transition to a tenure track job not only easy, but pleasurable. … And I felt that the more I gave, the more the university was excited about it (and) it promoted my events. And I could feel it making a difference on campus.”
On the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies’ website, there is a page advertising Jewish jobs, a place that Labendz might find useful personally.
“I think it’s important to realize what’s happening here is happening at a number of universities,” Labendz said. “Every case is slightly different. But this is not terribly unique. And so, you know, I’m applying for jobs, but like, there are six jobs in our country that me and 300 of my best friends are trying to get.”