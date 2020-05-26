As restaurants reopen under lifted stay-at-home orders across the state, Zack Bruell Restaurant Group has partnered with James Merlino, chief transformation officer at Cleveland Clinic, to develop guidelines for Bruell’s restaurants and others interested in following the best practices.
“It’s critical that we get this right for the safety of our guests and employees,” Bruell said in a news release. “Doing this as well as possible now will help us avoid future closings.
Over the week of May 11 to May 15, Bruell’s staff and Merlino staged mock dining experiences inside of his restaurants to develop new dining standards, which according to the release, will become industry best practices.
“As a healthcare organization, we have spent the past several months understanding, containing and preparing for COVID-19 and we want to help other organizations do the same,” Merlino said in the release. “Adapting to a ‘new normal’ is something we’re all facing together. We look forward to helping our communities by sharing clear, accurate and evidence-based guidance to answer the pressing questions on employers’ minds.”
These new protocols are being followed at Table 45 inside The InterContinental Cleveland, which is offering lounge service with a limited menu: body temperatures taken for everyone; hand sanitization for everyone; all staff and guests are asked to wear masks upon entry that can be removed once seated; and enforced social distancing.
L’Albatros and Parallax will continue to offer curbside service.
“It feels like we’re going through an opening again,” Bruell said. “Over the last 47 years, I’ve been neurotic about execution. We plan to make theses necessary changes without losing the dining experience.”