Zagara’s Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights will close Oct. 21 and reopen Oct. 29 as the company’s third Dave’s Market and Eatery on Oct. 29. Meanwhile, Dave’s Market at Cedar Road and Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights will close Oct. 25.
Preliminary plans for a significant 2023 renovation of the Zagara’s Lee Road store include updates to decor, lighting and flooring, as well as enhancements to individual departments designed to improve the shopping experience.
David Saltzman, vice president of Dave’s Supermarkets, said the location on Lee Road offers a large retail space as well as amenities.
“It’s a great store,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 11. “And it’s been independently owned and operated for many years, and the community has always responded well to it. And as another independent owner and operator, we think we can just continue on the legacy that’s been built. The physical building has some things and attributes that will be nice for us to bring to our customer base, for example, there’s a liquor agency, and there’s a bank in the facility.”
He described the neighborhood as a “dense area close to a lot of homes.”
He said the Lee Road location will offer some kosher foods, including Manischewitz products.
The Lee Road location will feature “some really cool things on the prepared food side like made to order subs every day for $5.99, an awesome sushi bar, Grandpa Dave’s fried chicken, which is our hot foods program, and a lot of grab-and-go offerings.”
Saltzman said the company is considering customer’s needs in this transition.
“We’re doing everything we can to minimize disruption for the customer,” he said. “Generally what keeping things in the same place they’re at … We just want minimize any disruption for the customer as much as possible keeping the store closed as little time as possible. That’s definitely important to us.”
A fifth-generation family business, Dave’s Markets is led by Burt Saltzman, his son of Dave Saltzman, the supermarket business’ namesake; his sons, Steven and Dan Saltzman; and Dan’s sons, David and Aaron Saltzman. The Saltzmans were honored with the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2021 class of 18 Difference Makers Generation Award.
Zagara’s has been a family-owned and operated supermarket for more than 80 years, led currently by John Zagara – the third generation to manage the store, according to its website.
Zagara offered thanks to his customers and employees for their support over the past three decades in an Oct. 7 news release.
“There are very few large, single-location independent grocery stores left in the U.S.,” Zagara said in the release. “With limited buying power and the inability to scale-up operations in the same way a larger chain can, it’s always been a challenge to be competitive and profitable. With the help of my talented managers and employees, and the tremendous support of our loyal customers, we’ve been successful. But anyone operating a business today knows that the current environment provides unprecedented challenges. By transitioning our store to the Dave’s family, we are assuring local ownership continues for the business we worked so hard to build.”
Zagara’s opened its Cleveland Heights location in 1988.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to leave the Zagara legacy and the Lee Road store that I built in the hands of the Saltzman family,” Zagara said in the release. “It will be an exciting place to shop and I wish them every success as they make their vision for it a reality.”
Local 880 of the UFCW will continue to represent both Dave’s and Zagara employees.
Dave’s Market at nearby Severance Town Center at South Taylor and Mayfield roads in Cleveland Heights will remain open.
All of Dave’s employees at the Cedar-Fairmount store will be offered employment at the Lee Road store or other Dave’s locations, while employees of Zagara’s will be offered jobs with Dave’s, the release said.
Dave’s has 12 locations in Northeast Ohio. and owns Lucky’s Markets in in Cleveland, Concord and Columbus.
Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn contributed to this report.