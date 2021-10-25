Mayfield City Schools Superintendent Michael Barnes has named Bob and Dorene Zajec its 43rd citizens of the year.
The couple’s volunteerism in Mayfield schools began in 1993 when their daughter, Stacy, entered Millridge Elementary, followed by Sherry, Shannon and Robert, all graduates of Mayfield High School.
As Doreen Zajec explained, she wanted to actively become more involved in her kids’ school’s – and as a team Bob was there to do the “heavy lifting,” according to a news release.
Together, they have volunteered for the Mayfield City School district for nearly three decades. Dorene Zajec has served as an organizer of the Mayfield Carnival, ice cream socials, harvest parties, roller skating events as well as lead positions in the Millridge parent teacher group, Mayfield High School Parents and Teachers and Students Organization, Mayfield Academic Boosters Club, Mayfield Middle School Association, Mayfield Athletic Boosters, Mayfield after-prom and staff appreciation events.
While supporting Dorene Zajec’s volunteerism, Bob created the Mayfield Browns Squares fundraiser through the Mayfield Alumni Association, which initially began to help raise funds to build the Alumni Pavilion. Today, it continues with funds to help Mayfield PTOs, PTGs and boards that have been unable to fundraise for their mission to support Mayfield students, teachers and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Mayfield Alumni Association donated $10,000 to these groups and organizations.
Mayfield Alumni president Wayne Farinacci said in the release, “Five years ago, I asked Bob Zajec to serve on the alumni association executive board. He is not a Mayfield grad, but I thought it was worth the trouble to amend our bylaws to make him part of our board. … His mind is always thinking of how we, as an organization, can get better. I love his dedication and work ethic to never be satisfied with past accomplishments. These qualities, along with his organizational skills and attention to detail, have made him a valuable resource of the Mayfield Alumni Association.”