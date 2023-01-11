An attorney at Zashin & Rich’s Cleveland office was let go from the firm following a viral LinkedIn post by another local lawyer that revealed a text he sent to a former colleague regarding her recent maternity leave and decision to leave the firm for another job.
A few days after returning to work and notifying the firm of her intention to resign, she received the text from attorney Jon Dileno, according to a LinkedIn post shared Jan. 9 by Cleveland attorney Kelley Barnett, who is senior vice president, counsel at AmTrust Financial Services.
Barnett’s post did not name Dileno or Zashin & Rich, but both became public once the post went viral, garnering over 13,000 reactions, 2,038 comments and 469 reposts on the social networking website. The screenshot of the text showed it was sent by someone just referred to as “Jon” in the recipient’s contacts.
“I had suspicions you were interviewing two months ago and I told (Stephen Zashin) then to ask you about it,” Dileno wrote in the text message. “I also told him to cut you loose at the time if confirmed. He was too nice of a guy to do so. What you did – collecting salary from the firm while sitting on your ass, except to find time to interview for another job – says everything one needs to know about your character.”
Dileno went on to write that “karma’s a bitch,” and that “rest assured regarding anyone who inquires, they will hear the truth from me about what a soul-less and morally bankrupt person you are.”
Barnett expressed distaste for the situation in her LinkedIn post, calling for a reaction from the Supreme Court of Ohio, the American Bar Association and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association.
“There is no universe in which this kind of behavior (in writing or not) should be acceptable,” Barnett wrote. “Law firms, and the lawyers within law firms, should not be sovereign entities where deplorable behavior like this goes unchallenged.”
On Jan. 10, Zashin & Rich co-managing partner Stephen Zashin posted on the firm’s LinkedIn a statement that called the text “inappropriate and unprofessional.” That post also did not name Dileno, and has since been removed from its LinkedIn page.
Hours later, Zashin posted another statement to the firm’s LinkedIn naming Dileno as the texter and announcing he had been let go from the firm as a result. Comments have been turned off for this post, but it had garnered 100 reactions and 11 reposts as of Jan. 11.
Dileno had been with the firm for 14 years, Zashin told the Cleveland Jewish News on Jan. 11. Considering his tenure with the company, Zashin said that made Dileno “not a person you just wipe out” without consulting other stakeholders first.
He said the text incident occurred on Jan. 6, with Dileno being removed from the firm two business days later on Jan. 10. Dileno studied at Tulane University Law School, graduating in 1988. After passing the bar exam, he was admitted to legal practice in 1988.
“As we counsel our clients, you don’t just knee jerk to do things,” Zashin told the CJN. “You have to be contemplative, laser focused and reflect. But, we were incredibly quick with our decision making,” adding he consulted with other members of the firm, specifically its diversity and inclusion committee, as well as their clients before deciding to let Dileno go.
“The text is awful and regrettable, but it wasn’t sent by a senior partner of the firm,” Zashin said. “It was sent after the person had resigned, but it wasn’t sent on our behalf.”
In response to the situation, Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association president Adrian Thompson and CEO Becky Ruppert McMahon released a statement Jan. 9, detailing how the text and the response it received showed the legal community “how women continue to face discrimination from some within the legal profession.”
“We have said before and again reaffirm today: bias has no place in our profession or in a society built on the rule of law,” Thompson and McMahon said in the statement, noting in the hours after the text became public the CMBA was “flooded” with emails, text messages and phone calls from members, both women and men, “expressing outrage and demanding action.”
Thompson and McMahon shared the CMBA’s action is threefold – expressing support for the woman who received the “indefensible text,” condemning “bias, both conscious and unconscious” and calling on the Cleveland legal community to do the same, and announcing a free Hot Talk event from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 17, when experts will discuss the legal and ethical issues related to the situation and “the many like it that rarely become public.”
Zashin added the firm is “very proud of its culture,” touting Zashin & Rich as “very family friendly and family centric.” He said the small to mid-size firm has offered open-ended paid leave for maternity, paternity and other medical leave for over a decade.
“But like everyone else, when there is an issue, you have to correct it,” he said. “The bottom line is, from my perspective, we need to turn the negative into a positive. And the best part about this is people are recognizing who we are and what are the right things to do when this happens. We moved incredibly fast and appropriately.”
Zashin & Rich is at 950 Main Ave. in downtown Cleveland. The firm also has an office in Columbus.
Publisher’s note: Andrew Zashin, co-managing partner of Zashin & Rich, writes a monthly law column for the Cleveland Jewish News.