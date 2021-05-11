Zelman & Associates, a Cleveland and New York City-based housing research and investment banking firm, has entered an agreement to be acquired by Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Founded in 2007 by Ivy Zelman and Dennis McGill, Zelman has a reputation for its unbiased, in-depth research, analysis and advisory services, according to a news release. The firm’s expertise spans macro, sector and company-specific trends across all areas of housing, including homebuilding, building products, demographics, multifamily, single-family rentals, mortgage finance and real estate technology and services.
“We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Zelman, one of the most recognizable brands in the housing industry known for high-quality research and must-read opinions on the sector,” Willy Walker, CEO and chairman of Walker & Dunlop, said in the release. “The combination of our two companies from a research and data standpoint will provide our bankers and brokers with unrivaled insight into the housing sector and local markets in support of their clients and transactions, and firmly establish Walker & Dunlop as the preeminent resource for housing investors and business leaders.”
Ivy Zelman, CEO of Zelman & Associates, said in the release, “Since our firm’s founding nearly 14 years ago, the Zelman team has been unwavering in our commitment to extremely high-quality research, elite client service and the utmost integrity behind our opinions and advice. I believe that Walker & Dunlop directly aligns with these values and that our research and insights will be extremely beneficial to the company’s talented bankers, brokers and client base.”
Zelman & Associates also operates an investment bank, led by Tony McGill, focused on the housing sector.
With 25 employees, all of whom will join Walker & Dunlop upon closing of the acquisition, completion of the transaction is subject to customary consents and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in third quarter 2021.