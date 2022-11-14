Realtor® Joanne Zettl, whi is affiliated with Elite Sotheby’s International Realty, was honored as the Ohio REALTORS® 2022 REALTOR of the Year at the Ohio REALTORS 112th annual Convention & EXPO Sept. 18 to Sept. 21 in Cleveland.
Zettl, a Moreland Hills resident, was nominated by the Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS. She has been a Realtor since 1985 and was licensed as a broker in 1990, according to a news release.
Judging for the award is based on professional achievements, local Realtor board and association activities, service at Ohio REALTORS and National Association of REALTORS® involvement, as well as business and education experience and civic activities, the release stated.
Zettl served as president of the Akron Cleveland Association in 2013.
For Ohio REALTORS®, Zettl has been an active participant in governance meetings as a member of its board of directors from 1996 to 2000, 2003 to 2006 and from 2011 to present, as well as serving as a member and chairing a committees, including executive, communications, political activity and REALTORS political action, fundraising, enlarged legislative, legal issues, local government, professional standards forum, political advocacy fund and issues mobilization, according to the release. She serves as Ohio REALTORS® District 3 vice president.
Zettl graduated from the Ohio REALTORS Leadership Academy and served on its advisory board from 2018 to 2020. She serves as the Ohio REALTORS® political coordinator for Sen. Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights.
For the National Association of REALTORS, she serves on the risk management committee, served as chair of the research committee in 2020 and has been a member of the housing opportunity committee. Zettl has served on the board of directors for the National Association of REALTORS from 2018 to 2020 and 2021 to present.
Zettl holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from John Carroll University in University Heights.
Ohio REALTORS, with more than 37,000 members, is the largest professional trade association in Ohio, according to the release.