Zhanna Magaram, who was a catalyst, an organizer, an aficionado of the arts and a lynchpin in Cleveland’s Russian community, died Dec. 8.
Magaram, 58, who was both the sales manager and described on the company’s website as the “soul” of Dommus Construction Corp. in Solon, set up and organized Cleveland’s Balaganchik three-day festival, which featured Russian singer-songwriters and poets annually in East Rochester. She participated as a singer as well.
The Beachwood resident was active in allocating funds at Jewish Family Services Association of Cleveland and helped Russian refugees and immigrants get settled in Cleveland, providing them rides from the airport after she herself was given a car, Rabbi Yosef Koval said at her funeral.
She became active with Momentum, which aims to “empower women to change the world through Jewish values that transform ourselves, our families, and our communities,” according to its website.
Magaram was born in Riga, Latvia, July 2, 1962, and became a doctor. When she came to the United States from the former Soviet Union in 1990, she was married to Boris Kamha, the father of her eldest child. The two later divorced. She then married Gregory Khrapumovich, with whom she had her second child. Later, she divorced him and met Vladimir Greysukh in 1999, with whom she had her third child. The two started ventures in high-tech and in 2015 started Dommus Construction Corp. with a third partner.
Shoshana Socher, a local realtor, met Magaram at an open house, and Magaram asked Socher to represent her.
“We became her go-to Realtors,” said Socher, recalling how Magaram brought food to the first brokers’ open house Socher held for her. “It was literally a feast.”
Socher said Magaram and Greysukh, whom Socher described as “brilliant people,” traveled the world to hear classical music, opera and see art.
Yana Beylinson of Orange met Magaram on a women’s trip to Israel led by Channah Appel with Aish HaTorah, through what was then known as JWRP and is now Momentum.
Beylinson said when the group arrived in Jerusalem late at night during that 2014 trip, the plan was to go to the hotel. Magaram insisted on going to the Kotel instead, and a small group of women went by taxi.
“Being there was really incredible, and nothing comes close,” Beylinson said. “There are not that many people, and you feel really intimate.”
The taxi driver waited for the women while they prayed at the Western Wall, said Beylinson, describing Magaram as “one of the bright stars” on the trip.
Magaram took her Hebrew name, Channa, at the synagogue on Masada, Appel said, and after the Israel trip, Magaram became involved in Momentum. She had already become involved at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
Appel said Magaram hosted many concerts at her home in Beachwood, having built it with a living room large enough to seat dozens of people. She remembered hearing Magaram perform Yiddish songs as well, including “Tumbalaika.”
In addition to performances, Magaram hosted viewings of “Shtisel” in her living room as well as a class on Passover. Appel said that while many Russian émigrés’ introductions to Jewish practice is in the United States, Magaram shared a memory of being sent to synagogue in Latvia by her grandmother and stashing matzo in her coat.
In addition to Greysukh, Magaram is survived by three children, Rachelle Magaram and Ben Greysukh, both of Beachwood, and Uri Magaram of San Diego; her mother, Elizabeth Magaram, of East Cleveland; and sister, Faina Magaram of Israel. Her father, Simon Magaram, predeceased her.