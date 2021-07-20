Jill Zimon was elected president at AJC Cleveland’s 76th annual meeting June 16, in which a virtual audience heard a keynote conversation with AJC CEO Davie Harris.
“If ever there was a time we must remember our ideals, and dedicate ourselves to making them a reality, it is now,” Zimon said in a news release.
She further encouraged all to “work with me to move the needle, reimagine what can be, and make a difference.”
The organization gave a special thanks to Rachel Caplan Uram for her exemplary service as outgoing president, according to a news release.
Uram said her three-year term spanned complex and distressing times.
AJC Cleveland is a “critical voice and convener in our community, and we have the distinct opportunity and obligation to help shape the discourse and influence the outcomes,” Uram said in the release
Michael Cantor, Uram’s predecessor, presented the region’s gift of appreciation, an original piece of art entitled, “Tzedek, Tzedek, Tirdof,” created by Jennifer Kaplan, AJC’s former assistant director,
Seth Briskin presented the nominations, welcoming the new president, officers and the board, including new members Lauren Rock, Egon Singerman and Joyce Wald and members of AJC’s president’s circle.
The keynote featured Uram in an informative and wide-ranging discussion with Harris, who announced last week he is stepping down in 2022, that touched on among other issues combating rising antisemitism, Israel and a reimagined Middle East, according to the release.
Jamie Insul is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern.
Publisher’s note: Lauren Rock is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.