The Zoldan family of Youngstown, founders of Phantom Fireworks, donated $5 million to Youngstown State University’s campaign to build a new student center on campus.
As the donation matches the largest gifts ever given to YSU, the new facility will be known as the Zoldan Family Center.
Bruce Zoldan, president and CEO of Phantom Fireworks, told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 30 about his desires to give back to an institution that has meant so much to him, his family, his family’s business and the Youngstown community. Now living in Bainbridge Township and preparing to move to Canfield, Zoldan grew up in Youngstown and attended YSU, which he credits with providing him with the seeds for creating his company.
“Giving back to where you came from is important,” said Zoldan, a member of Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom in Youngstown. “I think that it’s a real reward to be able to help other young students in college that have dreams and aspirations that one day they can be successful (in) whatever they want to do in life, not necessarily business, but whatever their professional career is or whatever they end up doing in their life that they got started at the university.”
Phantom Fireworks traces its origins to the early 1970s and today is America’s No. 1 consumer-based fireworks retailer with retail stores and showrooms in 15 states and more than 1,500 seasonal tents and stands throughout the nation, according to its website.
The Zoldans are longtime supporters of YSU, establishing the Sam and Sylvia Zoldan Memorial Scholarship endowment in 2006 for business students taking at least one class in Judaic and Holocaust studies, and the Zoldan-Yampolsky Family Executive Fellows Program in the YSU Williamson College of Business Administration’s Center for Non-Profit Leadership in 2020, named in honor of their parents and their uncle, Abe Yampolsky.
“The word ‘philanthropy’ certainly describes the Zoldan family,” YSU President Jim Tressel, YSU said in the release. “The word comes from the Greek language and means love of humanity. Bruce Zoldan and the entire Zoldan family have once again lived up to that definition. We thank them for their tremendous generosity in helping to make the dream of a new student center move closer to reality here at YSU.”
Ellen and Jim Tressel are leading the campaign to raise $20 million for a new student center on campus, according to the release.
With thousands of events, small and large, held at the student center, Zoldan said students will be using the new center very frequently and should be able to have a great venue to go to and gain some value.
“A new student center with state-of-the-art technology is something that attracts students to go to school,” Zoldan said. “I’ve had some great professors at YSU that have me a lot of insight into how to be a good person and a good businessman, and I want to give back.”