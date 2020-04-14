Joshua Kramer is used to planning seders – in the flesh.
The Cleveland resident spent months planning seders for his mother’s extended family that included 60 to 70 people in each of the last two years.
“It’s a good thing we weren’t planning on doing that this year,” Kramer said.
The only reason the family’s so-called super seder wasn’t planned for 2020 was that Passover’s first nights fell on weeknights this year.
Kramer hosted seders this year in a different way for a much smaller crowd.
He was the Zoom host while his sister, Ilana, a dental student at The Ohio State University in Columbus, coordinated and led seders for their siblings, parents and nieces and nephews.
Their parents, Roger and Sylvia Kramer, raised their family at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, where Joshua Kramer is a member.
The Kramers held an adults-only first-night seder starting at 8 p.m. April 8. The second seder started at 5 p.m. April 9 and was geared toward the youngest participants.
The Kramers used their family Haggadah and sang Passover parody songs.
“And for the first night we were on the Zoom for about two hours,” said Kramer, adding the adults had dinner together by Zoom and did the second half of the seder after dinner. “We were really able to have conversations and a focused seder.”
Kramer said he found the experience satisfying.
“It was a very unique Passover,” he said. “But obviously it’s important to all of us to get together and observe this holiday.”
Ilana Kramer said many of her commitments at OSU have been canceled because of COVID-19, so she had the time to plan both seders.
She stripped the seder to its bare bones for the children’s version, she said, crediting her 6-year-old niece in Detroit with coming up with a virtual way to conduct an afikomen search, using an “I Spy” concept.
The highlight for her was hearing the Four Questions chanted by the two oldest children.
“I think we would definitely do it again,” she said, if the situation warranted it. “Hopefully, we’ll all be together in person for the next holiday.”
Rob Rosen, who lives in Columbus, said his Zoom seder with family in Cincinnati, North Carolina and Florida, went smoothly.
“We didn’t have any technical issues, believe it or not,” he said. “My mom and dad were on their cell phones together in the same room.”
He said the only glitch was the Haggadah’s instruction to all read. Zoom’s sound quality limitations presented issues.
“We kind of went through and skipped through the all read,” he said. “It was too difficult to do it that way.”
He said the family sung three songs together.
“The fact that we’re going through this pandemic that we’re going through and the ability for everybody to kind of participate, be together, was worth it more than anything else,” Rosen said. “It wasn’t a very long… traditional service, but the fact that we were all able to see each other, communicate, kind of laugh and giggle, it was very family oriented and enjoyable.”
For Craig Smylie, a multimedia teacher at Jefferson Area High School in Jefferson, Ohio, hosting a Zoom seder seemed like a relatively simple proposition.
After the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Ohio, he taught his grandmother, Francine Smylie of Moreland Hills, how to use Zoom in order to hold virtual medical appointments.
“She was adamant that after learning about Zoom that we do a virtual seder,” Smylie said, but as the seder started, Francine Smylie had trouble seeing and hearing at the same time. Smylie said as he tried to troubleshoot in vain, some of those attending had a second virtual seder to get to and were impatient to start the 6 p.m. April 8 seder.
“Needless to say, it was an absolute train wreck,” he said. “We did get Grandma, by the end of it, to get both video and audio and be able to see at least a few members.”
But the seder was both delayed and rushed.
Nonetheless, Francine Smylie was grateful for being able to have the connection.
“They’re not letting me out of the house,” she said, adding that she usually hosts seders with help from her family. “I could hear the whole thing. It really was something really special to me and my family to be able to do that. … . It meant a lot, the world, to me.”