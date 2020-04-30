Conservative rabbis in Cleveland and Columbus both grappled with anti-Semitic “Zoombombing” incidents in recent weeks.
Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike shut down a meeting when he could not mute or remove two people who disrupted his Monday morning “What’s NU?” class on April 13.
Rudin-Luria said two screens were added near the end of the class, one without video that included a name only, the second showing a minor. The child asked whether he was in the right place for his English class.
When Rudin-Luria and others explained that the session was of a synagogue, what sounded like electronic-generated or a tape loop of anti-Semitic and racist epithets was played.
Specifically, the voice said repeatedly “Heil Hitler, F**k (expletive) all (derogatory racist term for African-Americans) and Jews. They should die,” Rudin-Luria wrote to the CJN in an emailed transcript of the incident.
Rudin-Luria said he was unable to either mute or remove the participants, so he chose to end the meeting immediately. He recorded the incident and turned over recordings to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the FBI.
He said the incident lasted for just 20 seconds.
“To me it felt like it lasted for over an hour,” he said. “I still hear it in my head.”
Rudin-Luria said some of the 12 to 15 other participants in the class who witnessed the Zoombombing were traumatized by the show of hatred.
Jim Hartnett, director of security for JFC Security, which is the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security branch, said, “Unfortunately, these haters out there, these white supremacist trolls as we call them, they’re checking our agencies’ websites to see where and when they can be admitted in, be disruptive, to spew their vile hateful messages.”
Hartnett said the disruption reported by Rudin-Luria was the first Cleveland incident he is aware of, although he knows across the country Zoombombing has become a phenomenon as COVID-19 forces people to hold more virtual gatherings.
“Each time we identified one, we immediately removed them,” he said, referring to himself and to Associate Rabbi Alex Braver who shared hosting the meeting. “The whole thing lasted maybe about a minute. It was irritating and it was uncomfortable. At the end of the day, it wasn’t entirely disruptive because they did it in that moment. … It’s disturbing and it’s a sign of awful trends within our society.”
Senior Rabbi Hillel Skolnik at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus said he was in between a Shabbat morning warmup and services on April 25 when five or six screens were added that included disruptive and anti-Semitic content. There were 23 to 25 people on the call.
Skolnik addressed the incident during his sermon that morning “because I felt like it was better for the remaining members of the congregation who were attending to hear about it from me as opposed to hearing about it through the grapevine.”
While Skolnik did not initially report the incident to authorities, he did speak with Justin Shaw, director of Jewish community relations at JewishColumbus.
Shaw said rabbis have a delicate balance to weigh in terms of keeping services open and welcoming and secure.
“Just as we take the precautions to protect ourselves with physical security, we’re trying to do the same thing with technology,” he said. “It’s still very much hate speech and antisemitic and as much of a concern as our physical security is.”
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director at AJC Cleveland, said vigilance is needed.
“Anti-Semites have seized on the coronavirus pandemic crisis to target Jews in new ways, especially by inserting themselves in live Zoom programs to propagate their hateful rhetoric and imagery,” she wrote in an April 20 email to the CJN. “While we have become accustomed to safeguarding synagogues, schools, and other Jewish community institutions, rising online antisemitism on a variety of platforms will require heightened vigilance and protections. It is deeply disturbing that now, as we adapt to using new technologies to connect with and engage our community, we must be vigilant in protecting our homes.”
James Pasch, regional director of the Cleveland office of the Anti-Defamation League, recommended ADL’s online guide to help keep Zoom calls safe.
“ADL has received dozens of reports from various groups across the country, including Jewish institutions, which were targeted with hateful and at times anti-Semitic content,” he wrote in an email to the CJN. “This is a relatively new and developing trend, so we are still compiling data. .... ADL’s Center on Extremism is starting to see online extremists, including white nationalists, using this technique to spread their hateful messages. We are tracking all of the reported incidents.”