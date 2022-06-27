Larry W. Zukerman was named the 2022-23 president-elect of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association Foundation.
He replaces president Lee Ann O’Brien, who served from 2021 to 2022 and was the first business affiliate, non-lawyer president.
Zukerman is the managing partner of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland He is a criminal defense attorney and has been an adjunct professor of law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law for 23 years.
In addition to his leadership at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, he is involved in other legal communities such as local and state criminal bar associations and the William K. Thomas Inn of Court, according to a news release.
“While we are proud, and should be proud of what we’ve accomplished, we have so much more to do,” Zukerman said in an interview with the bar association
Zuckerman began practicing law in 1985 after graduating from CWRU and founded Zukerman and Associates in 1993. He was a part of the bar association when the foundation was in its infancy 15 years ago, the release stated.