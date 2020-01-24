Abercrombrie and Fitch has closed at Beachwood Place in Beachwood and Papyrus will also close, in addition to GAP which announced its closure earlier this week.
Abercrombie and Fitch’s website no longer lists a location in Beachwood.
Papyrus announced it will close all stores nationwide, according to multiple media reports.
Gap, Inc. will close its Beachwood store Jan. 26, the CJN previously reported.
Brookfield Properties did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
This story will be updated.