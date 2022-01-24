Antisemitic flyers blaming the Jewish community for the COVID-19 pandemic were distributed overnight Jan. 22 in Miami Beach, Fla.
The flyers, listing “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” named all of the high-ranking Jewish professionals within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pzifer, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Moderna and BlackRock Inc., as well as the CEO of The Vanguard Group, which the flyer calls a “Shabbos Goy.” A photo of the flyer was shared by the Twitter account @BecauseMiami on Jan. 23. The account is associated with Because Miami, an independent front page for locals containing news, opinion and analysis, according to its website.
At the end of the list, the flyer claims the public are “Shabbos Goy carrying out the will of the Jews, wittingly or unwittingly.”
#BREAKING: The @MiamiBeachPD says anti-Semitic Covid conspiracy fliers were “distributed overnight in residential neighborhoods.” If you received one, please call MBPD at 305-673-7901. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/RGDJLI6LxG— Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) January 23, 2022
It also links to video site goyimtv.tv, similar to YouTube, that features antisemitic video content.
The flyer also states the information was “distributed randomly and without malicious intent.”
The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted Jan. 23 that they were made aware of the antisemitic flyers overnight Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, with detectives “actively investigating to determine their origin.”
Miami Beach PD has been made aware of an antisemitic flyer distributed overnight in residential neighborhoods. Detectives are actively investigating to determine their origin. We have increased patrols in our neighborhoods and also at our religious institutions.1/2— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 23, 2022
“We have increased patrols in our neighborhoods and also at our religious institutions,” the tweet read. “There is no place for hate in our community and it will not be tolerated.”
The tweet also asked for those who received the flyers to call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7901.