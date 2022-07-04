A klezmer band was playing when a shooting interrupted a Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago Monday, killing at least six people and sending dozens more to local hospitals.
The mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, home to a substantial Jewish population, is at least the 250th in the United States this year. Local and Chicago police and the FBI said they were investigating Monday afternoon, as the shooter remained at large more than three hours after the shooting.
About a third of the 30,000 residents in the suburb along Lake Michigan about 25 miles north of Chicago are Jewish, according to some estimates, and they include many Israelis. There are synagogues from multiple denominations, and substantial Jewish populations in many of the neighboring suburbs.
Lynn Sweet, the Washington bureau chief for the Chicago Sun-Times, posted a video showing the Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, Chicago’s preeminent Jewish music group, playing in the parade as bystanders scatter and scream. Sweet subsequently posted a picture showing bloodied bodies lying on the sidewalk.
Reports from Jewish attendees began emerging shortly after the shooting, even as the area remained under lockdown while authorities searched for the shooter.
An Indiana-based Chabad rabbi said on Twitter that his teenaged son had been less than a block from the shooting helping Jewish attendees don tefillin, prayer phylacteries, when the shooting began. “He just called to say that he’s safe, BH,” Eleazar Zalmanov posted, using an abbreviation that means “thank God.”
Highland Park’s annual Independence Day parade attracts many families to the suburb’s compact downtown. It was preceded by a bike parade and would have been followed by a festival featuring carnival games, live music and fireworks, according to the town’s website.
The shooting comes less than two months after a pair of deadly mass shootings that stood out even among the constant toll of shooting deaths in the United States. On May 14, a shooter who said he was motivated by antisemitic and racist ideologies killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. Ten days later, an 18-year-old man murdered 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.