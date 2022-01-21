Members of President Joe Biden’s administration offered reassurance and information about resources to help the Jewish community secure its synagogues, train members and share information in order to prevent and respond to future threats at a pre-Shabbat briefing Jan. 21. The briefing was attended by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and came just days after he and three congregants were held hostage inside his synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, in Colleyville, about 30 miles from Dallas.

Attended by 5,000 people, the virtual briefing was hosted by Chanan Weissman, Biden’s liaison to the Jewish community.

He said the administration “on down” considers “protecting Jewish institutions and Jews of any persuasion as a sacrosanct mission, just as we do all individuals.”

Liz Sherwood-Randall, assistant to the president for Homeland Security, called the hostage crisis Jan. 15 “sobering for all of us.”

Four people were held by a gunman for more than 10 hours before they escaped. The hostage taker, Malik Faisal Akram, was shot and killed.

“Like so many others, I was appalled and disturbed by what was happening in that house of worship,” Sherwood-Randall said. “At the same time, as the president’s Homeland Security adviser, I also had a job to do from the moment I got word of this and that was to ensure that the president of the United States had up-to-the-minute information about exactly what was happening on the ground.”

She said she had confidence the administration was “doing everything possible to resolve” the situation.

“Like many of you, my ancestors escaped antisemitism overseas to come to this promised land so they could practice their faith in a safe and secure place,” she said. “So seeing something like this, this threat to our fundamental freedoms as a democracy are terrifying. And at the same time, we can take action to stop it. So President Biden from day one made it a priority to combat hate crimes, to combat terrorism both abroad and at home, regardless of their motivating ideology.”

She referred to the hate crimes law that Biden signed in May 2021 and the national strategy to counter domestic terrorism, which she is leading.

In addition, she said this week Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandros Mayorka called on Congress to increase funding for security training at synagogues and other nonprofit organizations, “that enabled Rabbi Cytron-Walker and the other members of the congregation with whom he was being held hostage, to take the actions necessary to save their lives.”

Jill Sanborn, executive assistant director of the national security branch of the FBI, reiterated statements made by FBI Director Christopher Wray at a Jan. 20 ADL webinar regarding the bureau’s response and its commitment and characterization of the event as an act of terrorism specifically targeting the Jewish community.

“We are committed to protecting the communities we serve,” Sanborn said. “And we are grateful for your support in this effort. But more importantly, we actually depend on it. I know when I was (special agent in charge in) Minneapolis, I was constantly grateful for my relationship with Anthony and Steve from the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota. And quite frankly, I couldn’t have done my job without them.”

Sanborn said in addition to the work of the FBI domestically to find out what took place prior to the hostage crisis, “Our international operations division continues to work with our international partners to gain insight into the hostage takers activities before coming to the US.”

Sanborn also referred to the lone actor as a rising cause of threats.

“In recent years, we have seen the transition mostly to lone actors or small cells who radicalized online use easily accessible weapons to offer the tech soft targets,” she said. “Just as we saw last weekend, many of these individuals are inspired by personal and individualized blend of beliefs and grievances.

“And we’re finding that more and more ideologies that are motivating these extremists are less coherent, less linear and harder to pin down,” she said. “And while they are often insular and radicalized alone online, we have found many instances where bystanders saw or heard something suspicious.

“This is where you and others can actually really help us,” she said. “Please report any suspicious activity to the FBI or your local police department.”

In addition, she said the FBI needs community member’s insight.

“We are committed to working with you, leaning on your unique perspectives as members of the community to mitigate this threat together,” Sanborn said.

Referring to publicly available resources, she said the FBI’s mobilization indicators booklet “is meant to provide all people a window into some observable behaviors that may indicate an individual is actually preparing to mobilize to violence.”

A new one “coming out very soon … will also include indicators for domestic violent extremism.”

Sanborn said stressed the need for partnerships, training, awareness and preparation on the part of synagogue members.

“Saturday’s hostages demonstrated incredible bravery amidst events that most civilians never ever imagined encountering,” she said. “But Rabbi Charlie’s recent statements spreading the security training he and his congregation receive underscore the critical importance of continuing the work we are doing together to ensure we are best positioned to counter the threats we face and that you not only feel safe, but are safe in your synagogues.”

Vanita Gupta, U.S. associate attorney general, spoke of the laws and the resources the Justice Department has at its disposal and to offer.

“The fight against hate is a top, top priority for the Justice Department,” Gupta said. “The attorney general was tracking all developments all day in real time on Saturday briefed the President last weekend and our investigation remains very much ongoing.”

She decried antisemitism, referring to two federal laws that the Justice Department has used to combat hate crimes and acts of violence against people in houses of worship or against houses of worship.

“But enforcement we know is not enough,” she said, referring to grants used to bolster security. “We’re also working to increase hate crimes reporting. We know we still have a lot to do on that front. And we’re working with local law enforcement partners on trainings for the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of these crimes.”

The Justice Department’s community relations service “regularly works with faith leaders to provide facilitation, mediation, training and consultation services,” she said.

Samantha Vinograd, acting assistant secretary for counterterrorism threat prevention at Homeland Security, said that as the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, her father taught her “how quickly false narratives and conspiracy theories can lead to acts of violence.”

She said he taught her “about the power of speaking up in the face of hate, the power of just one voice.”

She said at the Department of Homeland Security, “I remain deeply aware of the ongoing threats to the Jewish community.”

“We are in a heightened threat environment, particularly from lone actors in small groups and domestic violent extremism is the most significant terrorism threat facing our country today,” she said. “That includes racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism. Amid this heightened threat environment, I want to assure you, we are committed to addressing antisemitism and terrorism in all of its forms, whether it be foreign or domestic.”

Domestic terrorism branch

She then spoke of the new domestic terrorism branch.

“We will use it to continue to strengthen our information sharing with our faith-based partners,” she said. “Our intelligence division regularly provides threat updates to members of the faith-based community. And if your security personnel are not yet participating in those briefings, I want to be sure that they start doing so.”

She said security personnel in the Jewish community can receive Homeland Security’s “intelligence products” as well, and, echoing Sanborn, said her department benefits from “two-way information sharing.”

Vinograd said, “We want to hear about the threats you are facing, and we want to understand the threat information that you’re experiencing in your communities.”

She said experts from Homeland Security’s critical infrastructure and security agency provides training, exercise material to “enhance mitigation capabilities.”

Mayorkas, she said, has established the Center for Programs and Prevention “to expand the department’s ability to prevent terrorism and targeted violence through the development of local prevention frameworks.”

Cytron-Walker grateful for law enforcement

Cytron-Walker expressed his gratitude for the support from law enforcement at the federal level.

“I greatly appreciate the idea that there could be more funding and even more support, all of these resources, so many of which that I had no idea about,” Cytron-Walker said, adding, “The support has been overwhelming.”

He said, “I’m also so, you know, a little bit sad that it takes something like this in our world, to bring people together.

“If we can do a better job to remember that, as I would put it, that we’re all created in God’s image, are all created, b’tzelem Elohim,” he said. “If we could all do a little bit more, to maybe tone down the rhetoric, in politics, on all of the talk shows that exist, to remember that we can debate ideas. We don’t have to agree. We also don’t have to attack one another personally in order to get our point across.”

Cytron-Walker also spoke of Shabbat.

“With everything that we’ve been through, collectively, not just me and the other hostages, not just my congregation, but we collectively have been through, if we can just stop for a moment to focus on that which is most important in our lives,” Cytron Walker said. “If we can find a way to find joy. And maybe we start with finding gratitude. … Shabbat hasn’t changed, but maybe we have a little bit.”

Weissman closed with a reference to Shabbat as well.

“You know where I’m going to be this weekend,” he said. “I’m going to be in shul. I’m going to continue to live my life fully as a Jewish American and as an American Jew. And I’m going to do so with the knowledge and comfort that this administration and this government and individuals across the faith-based community are deeply committed to working with the Jewsh community today, tomorrow and deep into the future. … It doesn’t require an act of courage to do what we’ve been doing for thousands of years.”