President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint 12 people to serve as members on the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council Jan. 26.
Biden intends to appoint Stuart Eizenstat as chair and Allan M. Holt as vice chair. Serving on the council will be Tom A. Bernstein, Abraham H. Foxman, Meryl Frank, Judith Gold, Marsha Z. Laufer, Samuel Lauter, Jeffrey Peck, Leah Pisar, Mark A. Siegel and Susan K. Stern.
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council was established by Congress in 1980 to lead the nation in commemorating the Holocaust and to raise private funds for and build the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Once the museum opened in 1993, the council became the governing board of trustees of the museum, an independent establishment of the U.S. government operating as a public-private partnership that receives some federal funding to support operations of the museum building.
Eizenstadt, a senior member of Covington & Burling LLP’s international practice, is a U.S. Ambassador. He has worked for three presidents, and helped draft the legislation authorizing creation of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. As special negotiator for the Jewish Claims Conference since 2009, he has negotiated additional compensation and social services for survivors, with an increasing emphasis on Holocaust memory and lessons. He is Special Adviser to Secretary of State Blinken on Holocaust Issues.
Holt of Washington, D.C., is vice chairman of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council and chairman of the strategic advancement committee. He is a senior partner and managing director of The Carlyle Group, serving most recently as chairman of Carlyle’s U.S. buyout group, the firm’s largest investment fund. He is the son of Holocaust survivors.
Bernstein is president and co-founder of Chelsea Piers, L.P., formed in 1992, to develop and operate the Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment Complex along Manhattan’s Hudson River. He was appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council in 2002, and is chairman emeritus.
Foxman is a leader in the fight against antisemitism, bigotry and discrimination and a decades-long advocate for Holocaust education and awareness. Born in Poland, Foxman is a Holocaust survivor, having survived as a hidden child in Lithuania. Foxman is national director emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League.
Frank is an international champion of women’s leadership and political participation. She was appointed as the U.S. Representative, and subsequently, as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women by former President Barack Obama in February 2009. Prior to her appointment as ambassador, Frank was elected mayor of Highland Park, N.J.
Gold is a business executive, attorney and national advocate for equality, social justice and local civic causes. Gold is the managing director and senior counsel of LAMB LLC, a privately held investment firm, and prior to that was a partner at Perkins Coie in the corporate law department. Laufer has had careers as a speech-language pathologist and as a political activist. She has been engaged in clinical practice, undergraduate and graduate teaching, and in conducting research in clinical phonology and in infant development studying precursors to and evolution of language at the National Institutes of Health, Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., and Stony Brook University in New York.
Lauter, a fifth-generation San Franciscan, is a public affairs professional with over 40 years of experience in local, state and national politics. He is a partner in Barnes Mosher Whitehurst Lauter & Partners’, one of California’s leading boutique public affairs and political consulting firms.
Peck joined Peck Madigan Jones in May 2001, and was Chairman of the Tiber Creek Group between 2007-2018. He began his political and policy career in 1987, when he was tasked by then Chairman Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to serve as Special Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee for the nomination of Robert Bork to the Supreme Court.
Pisar is chair of Project Aladdin, which seeks to counter antisemitism and all forms of bigotry, hate and extremism by teaching the universal lessons of the Holocaust and building bridges of knowledge among Jews, Christians and Muslims. Her father, one of the youngest survivors of Auschwitz, Dachau and Majdanek, instilled in her a duty to remain vigilant against all forms of hatred and discrimination.
Siegel served as deputy assistant to President Jimmy Carter, where among other duties he was White House liaison to the American Jewish Community. He also served as executive director of the Democratic National Committee, on the staffs of the House and the Senate, and as a domestic and international political and strategic consultant.
Stern is a community activist, political advocate and philanthropist. She was appointed by Obama as chair of the President’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, focusing its work on human trafficking.