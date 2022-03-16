The FBI has released a podcast in its “Inside the FBI” series called “Hate Crimes: Investigating Cases, Supporting Victims, and Building Trust.”

The March 11 podcast is narrated by Kristen Fletcher with the FBI’s office of public affairs. She cited 2020 as having the highest number of hate crimes reported in more than a decade.

That year, according to the FBI, law enforcement agencies submitted incident reports involving 8,263 criminal incidents and 11,129 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.

“Community organizations, faith groups, and local leaders are also ringing alarm bells about an increase in hate speech and hate crimes,” she said in the podcast.

Fletcher explained that hate crimes are the only crime where motive has to be proved.

In it, she posed the question, “Why does this work matter?”

Answers came from staff, including Regina Thompson, the head of the FBI’s victim services division; Daudshah Andish, who leads the civil rights squad within the FBI’s San Francisco field office.

The agents spoke about their personal connections to targeted groups as well. Andish is from Afghanistan and Thompson was a clinical social worker.

“Hate crimes are different from other crimes of violence as they attack a person or a community’s identity – some core, immutable characteristic that strikes at the heart of who they are,” Thompson said in the podcast. “So, in essence, they’re being attacked for something that they can’t change. Hate crimes are especially terrifying as they are a ‘message’ crime, meaning that they’re meant to terrorize victims, their families, and also entire communities. They send the message that they’re unwelcome and unsafe where they live and where they work. It is also important to acknowledge that, due to the nature of hate crimes, victims of hate crimes may experience more psychological distress than victims of other types of violent crime.”

In the podcast, Andish spoke of the impact of hate crimes on society.

“Hate crimes attack and erode the basic fabric of our society,” he said in the podcast. “This is a free country. Everybody should be able to get out of their houses, enjoy the public spaces and go about their business without any fear of violence or retribution.”

Andish spoke about the investigation.

“We have to prove that the person that committed the crime had a bias towards that person’s race, ethnicity,” Andish said in the podcast. “If it wasn’t for that bias, the crime would not have otherwise occurred. So, it’s a really high bar when it comes to federal statutes and proving these beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. So, for investigators, it’s important at the very beginning of the case to make sure that those elements are present while investigating.

Andish spoke of the use of cell phone video in evidence as well as witness statements.

“Really, what it comes down to is close collaboration with the local law enforcement, because we’re not first responders,” Andish said. “As you know, when hate crimes do occur, people tend to call 911 first. So, when the investigators show up on scene, they start interviewing people and they start gathering evidence. We have to depend on them initially to get all the facts of the case, and then we can determine a way forward.”

Fletcher spoke about the role of the FBI in state cases, “in areas like evidence collection and laboratory services, and it can offer expertise in identifying hate-based motivations. The FBI has also stepped in to provide publicity and rewards in an effort to solve cold cases.”

The podcast highlighted the FBI’s hate crime reporting campaign as well.

Thompson said, “The victim services division plays a critical role in the campaign by ensuring that the FBI’s national and local messaging is victim-centered, culturally sensitive, and tailored to community needs, all of which plays a major role in encouraging reporting and also making reporting mechanisms accessible to all communities.

“In terms of services, first and foremost, victims can be expected to be treated with understanding, dignity, and respect. Victims will likely engage with a victim specialist, and they will assist with assessing safety and individual needs. They will discuss a wide range of emotional responses that people might feel, both directly in the aftermath and sometimes long after a crime has occurred. They will also connect them with needed counseling or medical services.”

To learn more about how the FBI investigates hate crimes or to view data, visit fbi.gov/hatecrimes.

To report a hate crime, call 800-CALL-FBI, or visit tips.fbi.gov.

To view the podcast, visit bit.ly/3KRCS1H.