FBI Director Christopher Wray said the hostage crisis in Colleyville, Texas, is part of a larger trend in which single individuals perpetrate acts of terrorism – and that it was “an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.”

Wray spoke at an ADL webinar, “Fighting Hate from Home: Lessons from a Hostage Crisis,” Jan. 20, at which Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was also a featured speaker.

The Associated Press reported that British police arrested two people and held them for questioning without charges Jan. 20.

“The threat we as Americans face today is more and more of these lone actors plotting essentially fairly simple and unsophisticated but just as deadly attacks,” Wray said, adding that means there are fewer warning signs.

“There are a lot fewer dots, if you will, to connect, and a lot less time in which to connect them,” he said, adding that people need to recognize threats and to be willing to report them.

“So the eyes and ears part is huge,” he said.

In addition, he said, training is paramount to preventing loss of life.

“The training and the preparation – which Rabbi Cytron-Walker has already spoken about a little bit so eloquently in some of the interviews he’s done – is hugely important to making sure that we don’t have a tragedy.”

Cytron-Walker is set to leave at the end of his contract in June after the board of his synagogue planned to recommend against renewal in November 2021, the Forward reported Jan. 19.

Wray said he has set the expectation that leadership at all 56 of the FBI’s field offices work with leaders of local faith communities “to build trusted relationships, to maintain open dialogue and share information with the folks who need it the most. And it’s imperative that we establish and build those relationships before a crisis strikes.”

He said the hostage crisis in Texas showed, “It’s those partnerships, training, awareness and preparation that can make all the difference.”

Wray was unequivocal in his view of the event as an act of terrorism directed at Jews.

“This was not some random occurrence,” he said. “It was intentional. It was symbolic. And we’re not going to tolerate antisemitism in this country. We recognize that the Jewish community in particular has suffered violence and faces very real threats from really across the hate spectrum: homegrown violent extremists radicalized by jihadist movements online, foreign terrorist organizations like ISIS and Hezbollah, state-sponsored groups like the IRGC from Iran, and of course domestic, violent extremists, especially racially and ethnically motivated extremists. All of them have expressed an intent and acted to do harm to the Jewish community, both here at home and abroad. And it’s because of that, that we consider the enduring threats to the Jewish community to be among our very highest priorities.”

Speaking more broadly, he said, “No member of a faith-based community should have to worry about acts of violence at their services. To be targeted at your place of worship, a space meant to be a sanctuary in every sense of the word is, in my view, one of the most heinous acts of violence that can be committed. And unfortunately, we’ve seen these types of attacks play out far, far too often at synagogues and other houses of worship across the country.”

Cytron-Walker said he opened the door “just a small ways” to speak with Malik Faisal Akram, who appeared to him to be homeless and asked whether the synagogue had a night shelter.

“It was really cold in North Texas,” Cytron-Walker said. “I encouraged him to be let in.”

Cytron-Walker said Akram “talked about how he had been walking. He did have a couple of bags, and I did an initial look at him. He looked like he was telling the truth. There were no initial red flags. So we opened the door. We do keep the doors locked. I opened the door for him.”

Cytron-Walker served him a cup of tea.

“He was calm,” Cytron-Walker said. “He was appreciative. He was able to talk with me all the way throughout, look me in the eye. … I didn’t have a lot of suspicions.”

When Akram demanded to speak with Rabbi Angela Buchdal in New York because he thought she was the most influential rabbi in America, “I was thinking this guy really thinks Jews control the world,” said Cytron-Walker, adding that as he learned more about Akram’s demands, “I thought we were in trouble.”

Cytron-Walker said he tried to explain to Akram “to the best of my ability that it doesn’t work that way.”

He said Akram believed “the notion that Jews were more important in his mind than everyone else, and that America would do more to save Jews than it would for anyone else. And that’s why he specifically targeted a synagogue, right? That Protocols of the Elders of Zion type of antisemitism. That’s why he focused on us. … And that’s why we were put through that terrible, terrible ordeal.”

Cytron-Walker said he reached out to the Colleyville police chief during the crisis “literally texting and emailing in small moments … because I had his cell phone.”

Cytron-Walker credited his training with Secure Community Network, with the ADL and with local police, along with “amazing relationships” Congregation Beth Israel has with the local interfaith community, including Muslims and atheists.”

“All of it was helpful,” he said. “No matter how good the plans, no matter how good the security is … these kinds of things can still happen. And we were unfortunate to have it happened at Congregation Beth Israel, and we are so fortunate, I am so grateful that I’m able to be here.”

Looking ahead, Cytron-Walker said Shabbat services will take place this weekend and that religious school will be held.

“One of those pieces that we’re going to have to get past is that sense of fear, right?” Cytron-Walker said. “There was something traumatic that happened within the congregation. And we know that it’s not just our congregation that feels that sense of fear.”

He said Jews need to “do all the prep work that we can, but at the same time, we want to be able to go to services and pray and be together. Because one of the most important things is to be with one another within that sense of community. That’s needed right now more than anything else.”

Wray, meanwhile, said he is committed to finding answers about the hostage crisis.

He said the FBI lab is processing evidence related to the events, that its operational technology division is analyzing and reviewing phones and other electronic devices and media.

“And there’s a lot more work to be done,” he said. “We are committed to seeing this all the way through.”

“In the meantime, we’re going to keep digging to get more answers for congregation, Beth Israel, for the Colleyville community and for the Jewish community as a whole,” Wray said. “I know, it is disheartening to see that these kinds of attacks continue to happen. And that there are people out there who target members of the Jewish faith, but you can be confident that we in the FBI, stand with you.”