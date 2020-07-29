Local officials in the Hamptons could face “civil fines and potential criminal liability” over a packed weekend concert featuring The Chainsmokers that flaunted social distancing restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
Cuomo said Southampton’s Saturday night “drive-in” charity gig — that drew in excess of 2,000 concertgoers — was “grossly disrespectful to fellow New Yorkers” and is now the subject of a state health department probe.
“The concert that happened in the town of Southampton was just a gross violation of not only the public health rules, it was a gross violation of common sense,” the governor said during a briefing.
Read the full story HERE.