Hillel International is reconfiguring its presence in Poland, Germany and Israel in response to the bombing of its Hillel in Kharkiv and the subsequent evacuation of the 40 Hillel International staffers in the Ukraine, as well as some of the 4,000 students and families connected with Hillels in five cities there.
“We were actually preparing to celebrate our 25th anniversary in two months,” Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 4. “So it is incredibly tragic to see 25 years of building and work in support of Jewish life in Ukraine, literally bombed to bits over the course of the past 10 days. The most graphical representation of the distraction is in the bombing of the building that housed Hillel in Kharkiv.”
That single location served about 600 Jewish students and young adults, Lehman said. That building was empty at the time of the bombing, said Lehman, who is a native of Cleveland and grew up in Shaker Heights.
The other four locations where Hillel International has presence in Ukraine are Lviv, Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipro.
“Our focus in the immediate term is on the more than 40 staff people who have been working for Hillel in Ukraine,” Hillel said. “They are Ukrainians. In most cases, their initial decision was to try to stay and support their communities. However, given the escalating risks … and often fatal risks of the war, in many cases, they have now elected to either relocate within Ukraine to safer locations primarily in the west, or to leave Ukraine, at least temporarily heading for other spots in Europe or around the world.”
Leading up to the war, Lehman said, when he talked with staff in Ukraine, “They were fairly resolute in wanting to stay put, serve their community, in some cases, serve as part of the resistance. However, in many cases we’re talking about Jewish community professionals with families who are just facing the very harsh realities of invasion and war.”
In Poland and Germany, “We are creating temporary housing, disabilities in our facilities, we are getting set up to both provide emergency food support, as well as to be tightly connected to other service and relief organizations in those areas,” Lehman said.
“Because we’re already seeing refugees coming from Ukraine, looking for help. And we know just based on the trend, and our own kind of sources of information, that those numbers are going to increase,” he said.
In Eastern and Central Europe, Hillel serves more than 15,000 students at 24 Hillels in France, Poland, Germany, Moldova and Georgia and other countries.
“We’re seeing the same thing in Israel, where colleagues and families that we’re supporting in some cases are choosing to either temporarily or temporarily seek shelter in Israel or consider permanent relocation and aliyah.”
Hillel International, he said, will help Jews and non-Jews who are evacuating and in so doing is facing a “a whole new wave of emergency expenses.”
To meet the need financially, Hillel has set up an emergency relief fund.
In addition, it has received grants from UJA Federation of New York, Jewish Federations of North America and is partnering with the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and The Jewish Agency for Israel.
“Even amidst the devastation and extreme risks of this moment, I have been both in awe of the courage of colleagues in Ukraine who have continued to weather extreme conditions of this war to be there for one another, and for students or families that they are in touch with, and appreciate their unrelenting commitment to, one day, making sure that we can rebuild all that is being torn apart,” Lehman said.