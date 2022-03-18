When Eric Fingerhut, the CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, met Ukrainian refugees in Israel and also flew with a group to Israel, he said the plane was full of women and children.
Fingerhut, a former Cleveland and Columbus resident, flew from New York to Warsaw, where he spent a day at one of the hotels the Jewish Agency for Israel has reserved for housing refugees.
He then joined a flight from Warsaw to Tel Aviv transporting 150 refugees who all had decided to immigrate to Israel and make aliyah.
“I was on the plane with one woman, who was on the plane with two daughters. … And she had left both her husband and a 17-year-old son behind,” Fingerhut told the Cleveland Jewish News March 18, two days after returning from his own advance trip and a mission with JFNA. “This also relates to a big part of the refugee crisis. … There’s a huge demand for people wanting to stay in these border areas not go too far.”
Fingerhut said women often don’t want to be too far from their husbands, sons and fathers. Ukraine has stopped men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country in order to draft them for military service.
“And, of course, nobody knows how long this will last,” he said. “And they hope that they’ll be reunited soon, whether they’re reunited by the husband coming and joining them, and then continuing on somewhere else, or whether they think they might be able to go back. Now, every day that the war goes on and the destruction grows, I think people are coming to grips … more and more with the fact that the likelihood of going back is … declining. Or certainly, it will take years to rebuild the destruction.”
Having raised $27 million in recent weeks in an emergency campaign with a goal of $20 million, Fingerhut said JFNA is now gearing up for a second campaign to address continuing needs.
“Part of what this delegation did was assess the need for another phase of a campaign,” Fingerhut said. “There’s no question that these needs are significant, that they are growing, that it’s going to be present for years – not just for weeks and months.”
In Israel, he said he visited the Jewish Agency for Israel and the American Joint Jewish Distribution Committee, both partner agencies of JFNA.
Upon returning to Warsaw, he visited Hillel in Warsaw and then met a delegation on mission with JFNA, which met with JDC and Jewish Agency for Israel rescue workers prior to visiting the border of Ukraine.
Fingerhut will return to Poland on March 20 to meet a second delegation.
“We want to see them, observe them, understand them, but we didn’t want to get in their way,” Fingerhut explained. “So we’ve divided our communities up into smaller groups.”
The group left Warsaw at about 4:45 a.m. March 15 and stopped in Lublin, Poland to pray in a former synagogue, now a refugee center for Jews and non-Jews.
“An important question that we get asked all the time is, are we only serving Jews? And of course, the answer is no, not at all. This is a humanitarian relief effort,” Fingerhut said, adding that he spoke with two non-Jewish sisters in their 20s who were grateful for the help.
“The scene at the border is unforgettable,” Fingerhut said. “There’s literally a fence with a gate and refugees are streaming through it, nonstop.”
At the same time, on the Polish side of the border, there is evidence of a growing humanitarian effort. Closest to the fence, there is a tent that was set up by a small Israeli medical relief organization, flying the Israeli flag.
Next to that, he said, is a much larger tent “set up specifically for women and children.”
Also at the border, there are buses headed in all directions to take refugees to different locations, including Warsaw and Germany.
Fingerhut said there are restaurateurs volunteering at the border and cooking food for refugees “just, you know, completely free, completely out of the goodness of their heart.”
In Israel, Fingerhut said he had a recurring thought.
“Which one of these kids is going to grow up to be the next prime minister of Israel … the poet laureate?”