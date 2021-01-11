Ohio’s U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, and Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, both condemned the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, and while Brown is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office, Portman has not yet commented on what punishment, if any, the president should face.
Brown is also calling for the expulsion of U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz – two Republican senators who objected to the count of Electoral College votes and continued with their plan after a mob supporting the baseless claim of election fraud stormed the Capitol, killing five people including a Capitol Police officer.
“If they do not resign, the Senate must expel them,” Brown tweeted Jan. 9.
Both @HawleyMO and @SenTedCruz have betrayed their oaths of office and abetted a violent insurrection on our democracy.— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 9, 2021
I am calling for their immediate resignations.
If they do not resign, the Senate must expel them.
In a Jan. 8 press conference, Brown called for Trump’s immediate removal from office, calling on Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which allows for removal of the president based on incapacity. Brown said if that were not to happen, he favors impeachment.
On Jan. 11, the House took up a resolution from U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., asking Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare Trump “incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as acting president.” U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., objected, blocking the request.
House Democrats have also introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, charging him with “inciting violence against the government of the United States,” The New York Times reported.
Meanwhile, Portman spoke on the Senate floor in the early morning of Jan. 7 during debate on whether to certify election results.
“I want the American people, particularly my constituents in Ohio, to see that we will not be intimidated, that we will not be disrupted from our work, that here in the citadel of democracy we will continue to do the work of the people,” he said. “Mob rule is not going to prevail here.”
On Jan. 8, Portman, who leads the bipartisan Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., joined Peters, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., in condemning the attack. Blunt and Klobuchar together lead the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration. The four senators condemned the attacks and vowed to hold hearings and conduct joint oversight of security failures.
Portman has not said publicly whether he favors impeachment or the invocation of the 25th Amendment.
Brown, at his Jan. 8 press conference, called those who attacked the Capitol “domestic terrorists.”
“They were incited to do that by the president of the United States in his last desperate attempt to overturn the will of American voters,” Brown said. “He failed. Democracy prevailed.”
He said Trump “must not be allowed to do any more damage even for the next 12 days.”
Brown also said answers are needed from law enforcement agencies about why the response was out of proportion to the riot.
“We need to address the gross discrepancy between Wednesday’s response and the responses we’ve seen to peaceful protesters seeking racial justice,” Brown said. “This summer, peaceful Black protesters outside the White House were met with tear gas, rubber bullets, a full militarized response while (Jan. 6), white supremacist rioters were able to breach the Capitol.”
He said, “Any leniency for these traitors and white supremacists are unacceptable.”
Brown also said in Georgia, Black voters faced “every suppression tactic that white supremacists and state government could dream up,” even so electing two Democrats, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who leads the Atlanta church that Martin Luther King Jr. did, and documentary film maker Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s first Jewish U.S. senator.
In response to a question from the Cleveland Jewish News about concerns regarding the loyalties of police as President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, Brown said he believes police will do whatever is necessary to provide protection.
“The leaders of the Senate and the House need to make sure that this is the most secure operation we’ve ever had because of the threats from many of these Trump rioters, that they’re coming back this time in larger numbers with guns,” Brown said. “And I wouldn’t put it past the outgoing president to do whatever he could to encourage them.”
In explaining his decision not to object to certification of the election results, Portman reminded his colleagues that, as a U.S. Representative in 2000, he did not object when the vote narrowly favored Vice President Al Gore in his race against George W. Bush.
As Portman explained his vote not to object to the Senate’s certification of Arizona ballots, he said he both voted for Trump and supported the president’s right to a recount.
“I agree that there were instances of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 elections,” he said. “I think we all do. And by the way, there’s fraud and irregularities in every presidential election. But it is also true that after two months of recounts and legal challenges, not a single state recount changed the result. And of the dozens of lawsuits filed, not one found evidence of fraud or irregularities widespread enough to change the result of the election. This was the finding of numerous Republican-appointed judges and the Trump administration’s own Department of Justice.”