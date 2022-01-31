Secure Community Network’s first community-wide training in situational awareness drew more than 9,000 people to a 75-minute call on Jan. 27.
Stuart Frisch, national training and exercise adviser, offered pointers on what to observe and what to do when things seem suspicious.
“The course is designed to improve the ability of members of our Jewish community to recognize and react to dangerous situations in their everyday lives, and going to synagogue and dropping off children to day school, to being at the gas station or an ATM,” said Michael Masters, national director and CEO of SCN, as he introduced the program.
“We know it can make a difference. Aug. 22, 2021, was a day that helped save Jewish lives. That was the day that the Secure Community Network led a training exercise at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. It was attended by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker,and 21 other congregants working in coordination with the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County. SCN worked with the congregants and how to recognize suspicious behavior and activity, as well as what to do during an active threat event. Most importantly, one of the key principles that was reviewed was commit to action. Commit to action is exactly what the leadership at Congregation Beth Israel did.
“There is a lesson to be learned in Colleyville,” Masters said. “While we will not choose the time and place of the next incident, we can choose our preparation. And we must. Every synagogue in America must be trained. Every Jewish facility in America must be trained. Every member of our community must participate in training.”
Frisch opened his training with a reference to the Jewish value of pikuach nefesh: the sanctity of life.
“Understanding that in Judaism, we have different sects, we have different ways of sanctifying the Shabbat, we have different ways of keeping kosher, we have different ways of expressing our Judaism, all of them right, and all of them acceptable – the one Jewish value that winds its threads throughout all of the areas of Judaism is that of pikuach nefesh. That is that the commandment to protect and to keep life is the most important commandment in Jewish life. And this training, along with all of the other trainings here at Secure Community Network puts the protection and the sanctification of human life above all other.”
Frisch said he would teach two skills: to observe suspicious behavior and describe it effectively to law enforcement and to evaluate situations that may become dangerous and to commit to action.
He said context is critical to making determinations about how to act.
“So the question is, how do we define what is out of place or unusual? This is a question that you have to answer for yourself,” Frisch said.
He challenged those on the call to notice 10 things as they drive or walk from place to place in their daily routine.
“And why is this important specifically to Jewish communities? And the answer is very simple. As Michael mentioned earlier, Jewish communities are disproportionately targeted for hate crimes. Jewish communities are disproportionately targeted for bias related crimes.”
He defined situational awareness as “always being aware of what of what is around you,” or “mental defensive driving.”
He said buffer zones of time and space are critical elements of situational awareness.
“Better awareness equals faster reaction time,” Frisch said. “Faster reaction time and an improved chance of success, not only during security issues when we’re driving to work, when we’re crossing the street, in every sector of our lives. As we mentioned earlier, having this buffer zone of time and space equals an improved chance of success.”
Plugged into electronic devices during transit “putting ourselves at the risk of serious injury or even loss of life because we have an inability to react to the stimulus that’s going on around us.”
Frisch spoke of a continuum of awareness from “tuned out” to “hyper vigilance” and suggested that the best level of awareness to maintain is to a stance of “focused awareness.”
Frisch offered many pointers, among them these:
• Notice and describe a suspicious person using the following descriptors: gender, race, perceived age, perceived height and weight
• Notice whether the person is armed. If so, use the terms long gun and short gun to describe the weapon
• Other details that responding police officers need to know that can be very helpful to law enforcement, things such as hat type or hair color, the top type of clothing, the bottom type of clothing, any distinguishing features such as scars or tattoos are visible.
• “People running from law enforcement have the uncanny ability to change their appearance on the run,” Frisch said. “Whether that is a wig, a hat, a jacket, taking off a sweatshirt and having a T-shirt. But the one thing that people who are running from law enforcement are running from an event after they committed a criminal or suspicious act generally can’t do is change their shoes. So pay particular attention to shoes.
• Notice the vehicle. “We don’t need to know every detail about a vehicle. We need to know car, truck or van. What what is the color, make or model. If you had it late model, early model works.”
• Notice the license plate: “A state and one or two numbers or letters, we can identify that vehicle,” Frisch said. “Oftentimes, a quick glance at a license plate is the difference between a crime or suspicious incidents that went unsolved or will go unsolved forever.”
• Notice other identifying characteristics to the vehicle. “Was there an American flag sticker?” Frisch said. “Were the windows shot out? Was there a Tennessee Titan flag hanging from the back window?”
• Know which way it went. “Please learn your cardinal directions,” Frisch said. “They want to know what direction that vehicle went. It turned right is not a good description. You have to know north, south, east and west.”
• Has it happened before? “It’s very important to note if this activity was seen before because there’s a good chance that law enforcement has already identified the persons responsible for this during a previous encounter, and that shortens the, in my world, we call it the flash to bang time. That shortens the call to resolution of this incident.”
• Commit to action. “it’s not enough to know it’s not enough to say, I’m going to call the police. … you have to commit to action, you must make that jump.”
• At gas stations, look around before getting out of the car. “Is there a vehicle at the gas station that’s clearly not pumping gas, it’s clearly not involved with a transaction that doesn’t have a pump in their car? But it’s sitting there watching yours,” Frisch said.
• “Decide ahead of time, what is the most important thing to secure no matter where we are,” he said, advising leaving behind the debit card in a gas pump with the pump dangling from the car to flee a criminal perpetrator “because at the very top of my priority list pikuach nefesh.”
• When going out alone, even for a run or a hike or bicycle ride, tell someone your plan. “At least this way that if God forbid something happens to you and not just security, if you fall, if you pass out, if you get dehydrated, if you suffer heatstroke, if you have hypothermia, and it’s difficult to talk and you can’t operate your phone, at least we know where to start looking for you.”
• Avoid using ATM’s and look around before doing so. “If you have to leave your $100 dangling in the ATM, better the $100. Better you lose $100 than you potentially lose your life.”
• Stay on the edge of crowds and designate a meeting place if you separate from family members. “Being at the edge of the crowd … allows you an escape route.”
• Take precautions on the internet. “Anything that is connected to a network is available to be hacked, is open to intrusion.”
• Be careful of “shoulder surfing” when using devices in public spaces, Frisch said, meaning people looking over your shoulder to see your screen.
“I grew up in a small Jewish community in the south, where there were no locks on any doors in any of our synagogues,” Frisch said. “The only security was the rabbi hiding the bottle of the kiddush wine so the young kids didn’t drink it and get schnockered after Shabbat services. We’re living in a different world.”